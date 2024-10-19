Kyiv Post sources have confirmed that Korean was spoken in two separate videos alleging Pyongyang troops’ presence in Russia. 

Both videos began circulating on Friday evening. One was taken in an open field, where troops could be seen running on a dirt path in formation, while another depicted troops picking up supplies in a room, ostensibly before their combat deployment. 

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Seoul’s spy agency announced on Friday – with satellite imageries – that “1,500 North Korean special forces” have arrived in various bases in Russia’s Far East before their deployment to Ukraine. 

In the first video, a Russian soldier in uniform – with an insignia on his shoulder – commented on the troops marching before him and called them foreign reinforcements, claiming that “millions” of them would come to reinforce the troops.

Advertisement

Between 0:41 and 0:42, foreign speech could be heard in the background, and Kyiv Post’s source in South Korea confirmed that the person likely said “Hey don’t stay there, do something and go” in Korean (“야 이마 저기에 있지마”). 

The matching insignia on the soldier’s shoulder and the gate indicate that the first video was likely taken at a Russian military facility. 

Featured
Documenting 10 Years of Russian War Crimes

Documenting 10 Years of Russian War Crimes

Europe: Helping Russia’s Ukraine Invasion by Skirting Sanctions

Europe: Helping Russia’s Ukraine Invasion by Skirting Sanctions

Jake Broe &amp; Anna From Ukraine: Beating Russia

Jake Broe &amp; Anna From Ukraine: Beating Russia

In another video, troops of Asian appearance with Russian uniforms could be seen queuing up for equipment, with more audible speeches available that are confirmed to be Korean. 

G7 Defense Summit Convenes as Conflicts Rage
Other Topics of Interest

G7 Defense Summit Convenes as Conflicts Rage

It was the body’s first ministerial meeting dedicated to defense

Between 0:08 and 0:09, a verbal exchange between two soldiers were clearly heard, which Kyiv Post’s source in South Korea, as well as Seoul’s KBS News, has established that one asked about the content in the box, with another answering “water.”

In one instance, a person could be heard saying “Take that” (“저거 가져 가거라”) in Korean. Kyiv Post’s source noted that the accent was atypical for those from South Korea. 

Advertisement

Ukraine’s Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security claimed the second video was taken at a training ground in a town called Sergeevka in Russia’s Primorsky Krai, Kyiv Post established through geolocation that the first video was also taken at the same facility. 

Though Kyiv Post cannot confirm the location with certainty, it was likely taken at a three-way junction next to a building with a red roof, where a large building could be seen in the distance to the right.

Seoul’s spy agency, in its Friday press release, also claimed that a high-ranking North Korean officer was present in August on the Ukrainian front to supervise and instruct the use of Pyongyang’s KN-23 missile at Moscow’s behest. 

Ukrainian intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said Friday that Pyongyang and Moscow are preparing 11,000 troops in Russia’s Far East to be sent to Ukraine by Nov. 1, with his agency earlier claiming that some North Korean troops were already present in and near Ukraine, where some were killed with 18 more deserted

Kyiv and Seoul both claimed that the North Korean troops to be sent to Ukraine would be issued with fake ID cards of residents of the Yakutia and Buryatia regions of Siberia on top of Russian uniforms and weapons in a bid to conceal their identity.

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

The Kyiv Post is Ukraines English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspapers first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.

Read Next
Russians Injure 8 in Attack on Shostka City Fire Department War in Ukraine
Russians Injure 8 in Attack on Shostka City Fire Department
By Kyiv Post
27m ago
Trump’s Rhetoric Threatens Global Security War in Ukraine
OPINION: Trump’s Rhetoric Threatens Global Security
By Dr. Orhan Dragas
1h ago
G7 Defense Summit Convenes as Conflicts Rage G7
G7 Defense Summit Convenes as Conflicts Rage
By AFP
2h ago
Ukraine, UK, Continue Strengthening Partnership Ukraine
Ukraine, UK, Continue Strengthening Partnership
By UkrInform
2h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous IMF Board Approves $1.1 Billion Disbursal for Ukraine
Next » French Foreign Minister in Kyiv on Solidarity Tour