According to the Ukrainian President’s Office, on Friday, Oct. 18, officials from Ukraine and the United Kingdom held the third round of negotiations on concluding a bilateral agreement on transition to a stronger and deeper partnership, discussing changes to the draft and approving its structure.

"In furtherance of the understandings between the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Keir Starmer, reached during the President's recent visit to London, Ukraine and the United Kingdom held the third round of negotiations on a bilateral agreement on transition to a stronger and deeper partnership", the press release reads.

"I am pleased that we have made substantial progress and agreed on a number of priority sections of the future agreement. This will be a historic document that will consolidate the main areas of our cooperation for the long term – from security to economy, from energy to culture and arts," said Deputy Head of the President’s Office, Ihor Zhovkva, who led the Ukrainian team at the talks.

It is also noted that the two delegations approved the schedule of the next steps for further work on the draft.

In August 2024, Ukraine and the UK held the second round of talks on the conclusion of a bilateral agreement on transition to a stronger and deeper partnership.

