An apparent Ukrainian HIMARS strike has reportedly killed hundreds of Russian soldiers as they gathered at a training camp on Dzharylhach Island in the occupied Kherson region.

Footage filmed by a drone shows a long, sandy spit of land before zooming in on a number of troop formations gathered by the shore of the Black Sea.

Toward the end of the video, a large explosion is seen where the soldiers had been gathering. According to Ukrainian sources, the strike was carried out using information provided by local “underground” sources in the occupied territory.

Ukraine’s National Resistance Center said in a post on Facebook: “Thanks to the information provided by the underground in the temporarily occupied territory, dozens of invaders and enemy equipment were destroyed.”

Ukrainian media reports put the death toll at around 200 though this has not been confirmed.

Russian sources also reported the strike, with one milblogger pointing out the location of the troops is 60 km from the nearest Ukrainian forces, saying the attack was likely carried out using HIMARS, the Ukrainian version of which have a range of around 80 km.

 

PHOTO: National Resistance Center

In a daily assessment last month, the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) noted that Russia had established camps on Dzharylhach Island where troops from degraded units were sent to recover and train.

Ukraine has scored some big hits on large troop concetrations using HIMARS in recent months – in June, Russian milbloggers said their army is “at war with our own stupidity and sloppiness,” after reports emerged that as many as 100 of Moscow’s troops were killed when a Ukrainian strike struck a gathering of soldiers waiting for their commander to give a speech.

Russian Sabotage Groups Attempt Seven Border Breaches in Last Two Weeks
Russian Sabotage Groups Attempt Seven Border Breaches in Last Two Weeks

On five occasions, Ukrainian defense forces promptly detected the movement of Russian special forces sabotage groups and took military action against them.

The massacre occurred near Kreminna in Luhansk Oblast when members of the 20th Combined Arms Army gathered in a large group not far from the front lines and in range of Kyiv’s HIMARS rockets for two hours.

Kyiv did not officially confirm it was behind the strike but a Ukrainian official speaking on condition of anonymity, told Kyiv Post: “It’s a really funny situation there. They stood in the open air for two hours listening to the speech.

“That is enough time to fix them, transport the HIMARS, enter the coordinates and hit them.”

Elsewhere, Russian forces undertook one missile attack, 75 airstrikes, and 68 MLRS rocket assaults against Ukrainian settlements and positions, according to the morning update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Ukraine undertook eight airstrikes.

Russian forces conducted offensive operations along the Kupyansk-Svatove-Kreminna line, near Bakhmut, on the Avdiivka-Donetsk City line, in the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia regional border area, and in the western Zaporizhzhia region on Aug. 1 and made advances in certain areas, according to ISW.

Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive operations on at least three sectors of the front on Aug. 1 and advanced near Kreminna and Bakhmut, according to ISW.

You can read more on the latest summer offensive developments here.

Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack
OPINION: Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West
EU Agrees Draft Media Freedom Law
Comments (6)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
John
John Guest 4 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Go back to Russia and stop ending yourself for a short man in high heels.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Trent
Trent Guest 4 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

The dogs will eat good tonight.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
I support
I support Guest 4 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Sorry to mess up your beach party .

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Ivaniski prachenko
Ivaniski prachenko Guest 4 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Hahah Russo no relax beach for u feel power glory Ukraine. Slava Ukraina. We will be Moscow by winter brave glory Ukrainian army march with American cash American gun muahahha we win war soon and go Moscow impregnate moscovite women with power Ukraine seed

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Rheinhardt Wilheim
Rheinhardt Wilheim Guest 4 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

foolish to spend your time on a beach during a war
example of desertion
example of desertion

Reply
CG
CG Guest 4 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@Rheinhardt Wilheim,

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
CG
CG Guest 4 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@Rheinhardt Wilheim, You must not have read the article. It states that Russia stations degraded troops there to regroup and train. So they are on orders to be there. Quite the opposite of desertion.

Reply
Rheinhardt Wilheim
Rheinhardt Wilheim Guest 4 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@CG, correct, didnt read the article i am working in a saltmine

Reply
PEACE too the world
PEACE too the world Guest 4 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@Rheinhardt Wilheim, you work in a saltmine, i work in a factory.. the Russian is laing on the beach.. wouldn't change with them

Reply
Rheinhardt Wilheim
Rheinhardt Wilheim Guest 4 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@PEACE too the world, nope, i dont like russians especially the thugs of mobsters from the maffiagang in the kriminal kriminalin in the sunken moskva

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
MJ
MJ Guest 4 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Awe, so nice to see Russian soldiers spending time scattered all over the beach, sad part is that the wildlife will suffer as the provided Russian meat is poison and makes those eating it act like Hitler... Heil Putin...

Reply
Philip Tummarello
Philip Tummarello Guest 4 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@MJ, 42 MILLION Ukrainians have been suffering.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
