Crimea
13 hours ago
According to the partisans, the Russians are attempting to use BM-21 Grad to neutralize naval drones employed by Ukraine to target the ships of Russia's Black Sea Fleet.
Ukraine
Jan. 22, 23:53
The tête-à-tête was announced shortly after Fico said Ukraine was not a sovereign nation and will need to cede land to Moscow.
ISW
Jan. 19, 18:00
On Dec. 29 and 30 Crimea’s occupation authorities claimed to have repelled strikes by Ukrainian air and sea drones on Sevastopol, but the ship was likely sunk then.
Crimea
Jan. 18, 14:47
Crimean partisans assume that the ship probably sank after an attack by Ukrainian naval drones. The Russians actively used the ship for military purposes.
Crimea
Jan. 15, 14:22
In exchange for information about Russian efforts, Ukrainian partisans have been offering good money to construction workers, residents and even soldiers building defenses in occupied Crimea.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 12, 17:09
Signs of fatigue over the war in Ukraine might be increasing but Budanov urged the West to keep supporting Kyiv militarily.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 11, 09:51
According to Ukrainian military spokesperson, nearly 40 Russian soldiers took their weapons and ran, the latest in a string of incidents suggesting rock bottom morale.
Crimea
Jan. 9, 12:47
Ukrainian representatives of occupied Crimea claim at least 41 Russian soldiers from Crimea have been taken prisoner. Many of them are Ukrainian citizens.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 6, 10:53
The Russian Defense Ministry hasn't commented on any of the statements from the Ukrainian side, only announcing that their air defense successfully shot down four guided missiles over Crimea.
Crimea
Jan. 5, 16:40
Shortly after Ukraine said it had struck a Russian command post in occupied Crimea, rumors began circulating that Russia's Chief of the General Staff was killed in the attack.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 5, 00:20
Explosions and air raid sirens were heard in Crimea on Thursday afternoon, and again in the evening.
Drones
Jan. 1, 15:21
The operation involved the deployment of the first operational unmanned surface vehicles (USV) prototypes and targeting the Admiral Makarov naval vessel in Sevastopol.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 26, 2023
According to the British Defense Secretary, Russia's dominance in the Black Sea is now under threat.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 26, 2023
Kyiv said it had destroyed the Novocherkassk fleet ship off the Crimean peninsula suspected of carrying drones for use in Moscow's war against Ukraine.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 25, 2023
ATESH partisans play a crucial role in gathering intelligence on the location and movements of Russian forces in occupied Crimea, as well as conducting daring operations.
Energy
Dec. 20, 2023
UK Court Upholds Decision for Russia to Compensate Ukraine’s Energy Giant $5 Billion Over Crimea Asset Seizure
Ukraine’s Naftogaz Group secured a court decision from the UK that recognized the $5 billion damage owed by Russia over the illegal seizure of its assets in Crimea.