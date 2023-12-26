Latest

Crimea Partisans Expose Russian Missile Systems Protecting Sevastopol
13 hours ago
According to the partisans, the Russians are attempting to use BM-21 Grad to neutralize naval drones employed by Ukraine to target the ships of Russia's Black Sea Fleet.
By Kyiv Post
Amid Controversy, Slovak Prime Minister To Meet With Shmyhal in Border City
Jan. 22, 23:53
The tête-à-tête was announced shortly after Fico said Ukraine was not a sovereign nation and will need to cede land to Moscow.
By Kyiv Post
ISW Confirms Ukrainian Strike Sank Russian Tarantul Patrol Ship
Jan. 19, 18:00
On Dec. 29 and 30 Crimea’s occupation authorities claimed to have repelled strikes by Ukrainian air and sea drones on Sevastopol, but the ship was likely sunk then.
By Kyiv Post
Tarantul Patrol Ship, Stolen by Russians in 2014, Allegedly Sinks in Occupied Sevastopol
Jan. 18, 14:47
Crimean partisans assume that the ship probably sank after an attack by Ukrainian naval drones. The Russians actively used the ship for military purposes.
By Kyiv Post
Ukrainian Partisans Recruit More Agents in Crimea
Jan. 15, 14:22
In exchange for information about Russian efforts, Ukrainian partisans have been offering good money to construction workers, residents and even soldiers building defenses in occupied Crimea.
By Kyiv Post
Budanov Pledges More Attacks on Crimea
Jan. 12, 17:09
Signs of fatigue over the war in Ukraine might be increasing but Budanov urged the West to keep supporting Kyiv militarily.
By AFP
‘Entire Russian Platoon’ Tries to Flee to Crimea, Now Being ‘Hunted Down,’ Says Ukraine Military
Jan. 11, 09:51
According to Ukrainian military spokesperson, nearly 40 Russian soldiers took their weapons and ran, the latest in a string of incidents suggesting rock bottom morale.
By Chris York
Ukraine Captures at Least 41 Russian Soldiers From Crimea
Jan. 9, 12:47
Ukrainian representatives of occupied Crimea claim at least 41 Russian soldiers from Crimea have been taken prisoner. Many of them are Ukrainian citizens.
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine's Air Force Confirms Successful Strike on Saky Airfield in Occupied Crimea
Jan. 6, 10:53
The Russian Defense Ministry hasn't commented on any of the statements from the Ukrainian side, only announcing that their air defense successfully shot down four guided missiles over Crimea.
By Kyiv Post
Rumors That Putin’s Top General Was Killed Are Dismissed By ‘Those Who Know’
Jan. 5, 16:40
Shortly after Ukraine said it had struck a Russian command post in occupied Crimea, rumors began circulating that Russia's Chief of the General Staff was killed in the attack.
By Steve Brown
Ukraine Strikes Russian Command Post and Military Unit in Crimea
Jan. 5, 00:20
Explosions and air raid sirens were heard in Crimea on Thursday afternoon, and again in the evening.
By Kyiv Post
Musk Interfering With Starlink Disrupted Ukraine’s First Attack on Russian Fleet in Crimea
Jan. 1, 15:21
The operation involved the deployment of the first operational unmanned surface vehicles (USV) prototypes and targeting the Admiral Makarov naval vessel in Sevastopol.
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine Destroyed 20% of Russian Black Sea Fleet in 4 Months, British Defense Secretary Says
Dec. 26, 2023
According to the British Defense Secretary, Russia's dominance in the Black Sea is now under threat.
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine's Air Force Strikes Russian Fleet Ship in Crimea
Dec. 26, 2023
Kyiv said it had destroyed the Novocherkassk fleet ship off the Crimean peninsula suspected of carrying drones for use in Moscow's war against Ukraine.
By Alisa Orlova
Ukrainian Partisans Infiltrate Russian Command Post in Crimea
Dec. 25, 2023
ATESH partisans play a crucial role in gathering intelligence on the location and movements of Russian forces in occupied Crimea, as well as conducting daring operations.
By Kyiv Post
UK Court Upholds Decision for Russia to Compensate Ukraine’s Energy Giant $5 Billion Over Crimea Asset Seizure
Dec. 20, 2023
Ukraine’s Naftogaz Group secured a court decision from the UK that recognized the $5 billion damage owed by Russia over the illegal seizure of its assets in Crimea.
By Leo Chiu