NATO
Jan. 20, 08:46
Baltic Nations to Build Defense Network Along Borders with Russia and Belarus – All You Need to Know
As NATO commanders warned of the increased likelihood of war with Russia in the near future, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have agreed to build a series of defensive bunkers on their eastern borders.
Drones
Jan. 16, 13:41
A crew of Ukrainian drone operators found a Russian anti-aircraft missile system, despite poor visibility, and successfully called in a HIMARS strike on its coordinates.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 9, 18:12
Recorded footage captures the impressive detonation of the thermobaric ammunition of the multi-million dollar Russian multiple rocket launch system Solntsepyok TOS-1A.
US
Nov. 22, 2023
The inclusion of one more HIMARS system in the new package of military aid has excited commentary that there may be something “special” about this one – but where is the evidence?
War in Ukraine
Nov. 22, 2023
Modern dance professional Polina Menshikh was on a morale-building visit to Russia’s elite 810th Marines when precision-guided rockets smashed the auditorium her troupe was performing in.
War in Ukraine
Oct. 16, 2023
Ukraine’s effective use of the US-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System has been extensively documented since they were first received in June last year.
Russia
Sep. 12, 2023
Ukrainian company Metainvest uses scrap materials to make fake copies of advanced weapon systems that fool Russian operators into expending artillery, drones and missiles to destroy them.
Ukraine
Sep. 11, 2023
The plan is to manufacture 1,000 of these modern infantry fighting vehicles which, when fitted with an automatic 40mm cannon, can destroy targets at ranges of up to three kilometers.
War in Ukraine
Sep. 7, 2023
A Russian combat unit deployed from Russia’s autonomous republic of Bashkiria to fight in Ukraine is using two horses to transport weapons and equipment to inaccessible front-line positions.
Counteroffensive
Aug. 2, 2023
Kyiv’s National Resistance Center said the strike had been carried out using information provided by underground resistance members in Russian-occupied Ukraine.
War in Ukraine
Jul. 15, 2023
The National Rifle Association of America (NRA) uses the slogan: “guns don't kill people, people kill people.” Using that argument, what’s the problem with cluster munitions?
War in Ukraine
Jul. 14, 2023
Russian rear being hit; Seals smack Russian post on Dnipro; no major territory gains, but new hints in the south; no ‘monopoly of initiative’ due to parity of weapons and tactics, says analyst.
War in Ukraine
Jul. 8, 2023
President Joe Biden said the decision to provide the munitions was "very difficult," but that Ukrainian forces were "running out of ammunition."
War in Ukraine
Jul. 7, 2023
Cluster munitions have been in use in war in Ukraine since 2014. The critical bit of the US decision is that Kyiv got the door opened to a massive Pentagon shell and rocket reserve.
War in Ukraine
Jul. 5, 2023
Ukraine may be using an attrition strategy of inflicting heavy Russian losses, while several things exploded in Russia yesterday. Bakhmut 2.0 battle rages.
War in Ukraine
Jul. 5, 2023
Your news for the morning of Wednesday, July 5 – Day 497 of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.