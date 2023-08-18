A huge fire covering at least 1,300 square meters has broken out in the cargo terminal of a port in Novorossiysk, Russia, on Friday morning.
Early reports say that barrels of fuel oil sitting on wooden pallets caught fire in the Black Sea port in Russia’s Krasnodar region.
In the footage posted on Friday, Aug. 18, the port was engulfed in black smoke. Residents indicate that smoke is visible from various parts of Novorossiysk.
The local publication Kuban 24 says the fires ignited in the eastern district of Novorossiysk and 42 firefighters are on the scene.
Locals who are watching the fire from their apartments say that they heard explosions.
Residents of Kabardinka, a city located 20 km from Novorossiysk, also reported smoke rising in the sky.
Novorossiysk is one of Russia’s main Black Sea ports and is an important oil export point. Previously, other such fires have broken out in the port, including large oil tank fires.
Earlier in August, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted an operation in Novorossiysk Bay. On the night of August 4, a surface marine drone attacked the amphibious assault ship Olenegorsky Gornyak. According to reports, the Russians probably won’t be able to fix the ship anytime soon.
Comments ( 1)
Yah poor Russia whatever burn it up.