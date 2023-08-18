A huge fire covering at least 1,300 square meters has broken out in the cargo terminal of a port in Novorossiysk, Russia, on Friday morning.

Early reports say that barrels of fuel oil sitting on wooden pallets caught fire in the Black Sea port in Russia’s Krasnodar region.

In the footage posted on Friday, Aug. 18, the port was engulfed in black smoke. Residents indicate that smoke is visible from various parts of Novorossiysk.