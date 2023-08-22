Ukraine’s Military Intelligence Directorate (HUR) has claimed that Russia plans to sink at least six ferries or similar sized vessels in an attempt to build a barrier to protect the Crimean Bridge.

 

In a post on Telegram, they identified the location of the first sunken craft at the following coordinates- 45.243 ; 36.585, as shown on the map below.

 

 

HUR indicated that Russian forces are already in the process of preparing a second ferry and will link the six ferries with other forms of barrier.

  Look at the most up-to-date Ukraine news that came out today.

 

Ukraine has already carried out two successful attacks which have seriously damaged the bridge structure.

 

The first was October’s vehicle-borne attack and the second was the sea-borne attack on the bridge on July 17 using two so-called “Sea Baby” Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV) drones. In spite of Moscow’s categorization of the attacks as “terrorist” operations, Kyiv considers it to be a legitimate military target.

 

HUR claims the Kremlin “demanded anything to secure the facility, which is critically important for the military logistics of the Russian army of occupation.”

 

It added that attempting to protect the 19-kilometer-long bridge in this way “testifies to the feverishness of the enemy's decisions and the intellectual crisis within the military-political leadership” of Russia.

Pete
Pete Guest 3 months ago
50 years ago Crimea belonged to Russia...and was transferred to Ukraine internally

Arthur Turnbull
Arthur Turnbull Guest 3 months ago
I am not sure why they are using ferries - surely it would be less work to line up the remaining vessels of the Black Sea Fleet and allow Ukraine to use the Sea Babies to "help" the Orcs. I am sure Ukraine would be happy to provide this service and it would create a useful waypoint for the Stormshadows to use as well.

John
John Guest 3 months ago
They still have to allow ships to travel under it. Anyway nothing will stop Ukraine deleting this bridge of evil.

