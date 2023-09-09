Overview

Russian air superiority “stopping” counteroffensive

Putin banking on lower support for Kyiv after US elections

'Slower' Western supplies threatening counteroffensive

‘Putin killed Prigozhin’

Ukraine ‘ready to hold elections’

Russian air superiority “stopping” counteroffensive

President Zelensky said on Friday that Russian air superiority was “stopping” Kyiv's counteroffensive, complaining of the slow rate of both Western arms deliveries and sanctions on Russia.

Ukrainian officials have expressed frustration at criticism that Ukraine's counteroffensive has been too slow.

could be interesting for you: Find the newest Ukraine news pieces that came out today.

“If we are not in the sky and Russia is, they stop us from the sky. They stop our counteroffensive,” Zelensky said, calling for more “powerful and long-range” weapons.

Kyiv has repeatedly asked for planes to battle Russia's full-scale invasion, but many of its Western allies have been hesitant.

Ukraine has for weeks complained about the slow process of getting US-made F16s to improve its Soviet-era fleet.

“When some partners say: So what about the counteroffensive, when will the next step be? My answer: today, our steps are certainly faster than the new sanctions packages,” said Zelensky.

'Slower' Western supplies threatening counteroffensive

Zelensky also warned that “slower” arms shipments from Western countries were threatening his counteroffensive, calling for more powerful and long-range weapons to push back Russian forces.

Ukraine launched its counteroffensive in June after stockpiling Western weapons, but has made limited gains as its troops encounter heavily fortified Russian defensive lines.

Similar topics of Interest Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack The attack targeted regions including the capital Kyiv, the southern region of Kherson as well as the western Khmelnytsky region.

“All processes are becoming more complicated and slower – from sanctions to the provision of weapons,” Zelensky said in comments published on the presidential website.

“The longer it takes, the more people suffer,” he warned.