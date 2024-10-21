Early morning on Monday, Oct. 21, Kyiv came under a heavy drone attack launched by Russian forces. The air raid alarm lasted more than five hours, as the drones targeted the city from multiple directions.

According to Kyiv's military administration, about a dozen drones were intercepted and destroyed by air defense units.

Despite the successful interception, debris from the downed drones caused damage in three districts of Kyiv.

In the Dniprovsky district, an electric cable was damaged, but no injuries were reported. In the Holosiivsky district, the outer walls of an apartment building were damaged, and windows were shattered.