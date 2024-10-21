Early morning on Monday, Oct. 21, Kyiv came under a heavy drone attack launched by Russian forces. The air raid alarm lasted more than five hours, as the drones targeted the city from multiple directions.
According to Kyiv's military administration, about a dozen drones were intercepted and destroyed by air defense units.
Despite the successful interception, debris from the downed drones caused damage in three districts of Kyiv.
In the Dniprovsky district, an electric cable was damaged, but no injuries were reported. In the Holosiivsky district, the outer walls of an apartment building were damaged, and windows were shattered.
Meanwhile, in the Solomiansky district, a fire broke out on the roof of a single-story house due to falling debris, leaving one person with facial burns. The victim declined hospitalization, and the fire was quickly brought under control.
The air alert in Kyiv began at 12:07 a.m., with warnings from the air force about the possibility of drone attacks from the north and south.
Hours earlier, late Sunday, Oct. 20, Russian strikes on the northeastern city of Kharkiv injured at least 12 people and caused power outages in parts of the city.
The strikes, which targeted three districts, damaged homes, garages, and vehicles. Seven women and five men were injured in the attack, according to local officials. Emergency services were dispatched to assist the victims, and parts of Kharkiv remain without power.
Ukrainian officials are bracing for more attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure as winter approaches, a strategy Moscow has employed in the past to increase pressure on the population. Elsewhere in Ukraine, three people were injured in an overnight missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown, according to the city’s mayor.
