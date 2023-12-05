Latest

Kyiv City Council Plans to Allocate $13 Million for Drones
Kyiv
Jan. 19, 08:19
Kyiv City Council Plans to Allocate $13 Million for Drones
Following up on last year’s $182 million given to the military, the Mayor of Kyiv announced more money in the coming year for defense – drones in particular.
By Kyiv Post
‘The World’s Increasingly Black and White’ – Kyiv Mayor’s Implicit Criticism of Swiss Neutrality
US
Dec. 5, 2023
‘The World’s Increasingly Black and White’ – Kyiv Mayor’s Implicit Criticism of Swiss Neutrality
Vitali Klitschko thanked the Swiss government for the humanitarian aid it had provided to Ukraine, but he also argued that one “cannot be neutral in this war.”
By Leo Chiu
Boxing Champion Volodymyr Klitschko Recognizes Kyiv Post's Efforts at WEB Summit in Lisbon
Ukraine
Nov. 15, 2023
Boxing Champion Volodymyr Klitschko Recognizes Kyiv Post's Efforts at WEB Summit in Lisbon
In an exclusive comment to Kyiv Post's Chief Editor, currently participating as a speaker at the WEB Summit in Lisbon, boxing legend Volodymyr Klitschko lauds the dedicated editorial team's work.
By Kyiv Post
Kyiv Prepares for 'Tough' Winter as Summer Draws to a Close
War in Ukraine
Sep. 6, 2023
Kyiv Prepares for 'Tough' Winter as Summer Draws to a Close
Last October and March, Russia pummelled key facilities in Ukraine with missiles and drones, disrupting water, heating and electricity for millions of people.
By AFP
Klitschko Urges Immediate Action to Save Iranian Boxer Sentenced to Death
Iran
Aug. 3, 2023
Klitschko Urges Immediate Action to Save Iranian Boxer Sentenced to Death
Kyiv Mayor Klitschko has come on-board to save a fellow boxer, Iranian political prisoner, Mohammad Javad Vafaei-Sani, from being executed by the Tehran regime.
By Jason Jay Smart
'Massive’ Overnight Russian Drone Attack on Kyiv Injures at Least Four
Russia
Jul. 13, 2023
'Massive’ Overnight Russian Drone Attack on Kyiv Injures at Least Four
Ukraine’s Air Force said on Thursday morning it had downed 20 Russian attack drones and two cruise missiles during the attack, the third in as many days.
By Kyiv Post
Culture in Danger: The Scandals Surrounding Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko
Ukraine
Jul. 9, 2023
Culture in Danger: The Scandals Surrounding Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko
Despite accusations of mismanagement and censorship and a petition demanding his dismissal, Oleksandr Tkachenko has kept his job. Kyiv Post investigates the Ministry of Culture scandal.
By Maryna Shashkova
The Battle of Heavyweights – Klitschko vs Zelensky Again. Will There Be a Knockout? EXCLUSIVE
Zelensky
Jun. 15, 2023
The Battle of Heavyweights – Klitschko vs Zelensky Again. Will There Be a Knockout?
The mayor of Kyiv and the President’s team are staring each other down in a potential conflict over who’s to blame for the closed shelter that lead to tragic death.
By Maryna Shashkova
‘Closed’ Bomb Shelter Tragedy Puts Kyiv Authorities Under Pressure, Blame Game Ensues
War in Ukraine
Jun. 1, 2023
‘Closed’ Bomb Shelter Tragedy Puts Kyiv Authorities Under Pressure, Blame Game Ensues
The deaths of three people including a nine-year-old girl have shone a spotlight on an apparently widespread problem that many of Ukraine’s bomb shelters were closed during nighttime air raids.
By Alisa Orlova, Julia Struck