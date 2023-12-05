Latest
Jan. 19, 08:19
Following up on last year’s $182 million given to the military, the Mayor of Kyiv announced more money in the coming year for defense – drones in particular.
Dec. 5, 2023
Vitali Klitschko thanked the Swiss government for the humanitarian aid it had provided to Ukraine, but he also argued that one “cannot be neutral in this war.”
Nov. 15, 2023
In an exclusive comment to Kyiv Post's Chief Editor, currently participating as a speaker at the WEB Summit in Lisbon, boxing legend Volodymyr Klitschko lauds the dedicated editorial team's work.
Sep. 6, 2023
Last October and March, Russia pummelled key facilities in Ukraine with missiles and drones, disrupting water, heating and electricity for millions of people.
Aug. 3, 2023
Kyiv Mayor Klitschko has come on-board to save a fellow boxer, Iranian political prisoner, Mohammad Javad Vafaei-Sani, from being executed by the Tehran regime.
Jul. 13, 2023
Ukraine’s Air Force said on Thursday morning it had downed 20 Russian attack drones and two cruise missiles during the attack, the third in as many days.
Jul. 9, 2023
Despite accusations of mismanagement and censorship and a petition demanding his dismissal, Oleksandr Tkachenko has kept his job. Kyiv Post investigates the Ministry of Culture scandal.
Jun. 15, 2023
The mayor of Kyiv and the President’s team are staring each other down in a potential conflict over who’s to blame for the closed shelter that lead to tragic death.
Jun. 1, 2023
The deaths of three people including a nine-year-old girl have shone a spotlight on an apparently widespread problem that many of Ukraine’s bomb shelters were closed during nighttime air raids.