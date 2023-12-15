Latest

Ukrainian Deputy Detonates Grenades at Council Meeting - Injures 26
Ukraine
Dec. 15, 2023
Ukrainian Deputy Detonates Grenades at Council Meeting - Injures 26
The deputy tossed three grenades during a village council meeting this morning in a village in Western Ukraine, injuring 26 with 6 remaining in critical condition.
By Leo Chiu
Corruption Case Against Ukrainian Deputies - One Attempts to Pay Bribe Using Bitcoin
Servant of the People party
Nov. 22, 2023
Corruption Case Against Ukrainian Deputies - One Attempts to Pay Bribe Using Bitcoin
A member of Ukraine’s parliamentary anti-corruption committee, has been exposed for attempting to offer a bribe in Bitcoin, equivalent to $50,000.
By Julia Struck
Poland May Start to Extradite Ukrainian ‘Draft Dodgers’
Zelensky
Sep. 4, 2023
Poland May Start to Extradite Ukrainian ‘Draft Dodgers’
Ukrainian lawmaker suggests that Kyiv should begin extradition procedures for men of military age who have illegally escaped to Poland and other EU countries thanks to bribes.
By Kyiv Post
Ukrainian Parliament Dismisses Culture Minister, Replacement Yet to be Announced
Zelensky
Jul. 27, 2023
Ukrainian Parliament Dismisses Culture Minister, Replacement Yet to be Announced
President Zelensky had personally urged Tkachenko to step down from his position earlier. However, there is currently no indication regarding the identity of his successor.
By Kyiv Post
Culture in Danger: The Scandals Surrounding Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko
Ukraine
Jul. 9, 2023
Culture in Danger: The Scandals Surrounding Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko
Despite accusations of mismanagement and censorship and a petition demanding his dismissal, Oleksandr Tkachenko has kept his job. Kyiv Post investigates the Ministry of Culture scandal.
By Maryna Shashkova
Efforts to Combat Army Corruption Intensify in Ukraine
Ukraine
Jun. 30, 2023
Efforts to Combat Army Corruption Intensify in Ukraine
In the wake of the scandal involving the illicit enrichment of the head of the Odesa Military Commissariat, an extensive examination will be conducted across all recruitment centers.
By Kyiv Post
‘Servant of the People’ – Life Imitates Art
Ukraine
Jun. 27, 2023
‘Servant of the People’ – Life Imitates Art
Soldiers going to the warzone, stop at a service station, bump into President Zelensky.
By Kyiv Post
Is Ukrainian Parliament Considering Declaring Belarus as an Aggressor State? EXCLUSIVE
War in Ukraine
Jun. 23, 2023
Is Ukrainian Parliament Considering Declaring Belarus as an Aggressor State?
A draft resolution on the recognition of Belarus as an aggressor state has been proposed in the Verkhovna Rada. Kyiv Post weighs its chances for adoption.
By Julia Struck
The Most – and Least – Trusted Ukrainian Politicians editor`s choice
Ukraine
Jun. 18, 2023
The Most – and Least – Trusted Ukrainian Politicians
Some political leaders have been able to regain trust due to their leadership since the launch of Russia’s full-scale invasion, but for others, it seems the situation will never improve.
By Maryna Shashkova
The Battle of Heavyweights – Klitschko vs Zelensky Again. Will There Be a Knockout? EXCLUSIVE
Zelensky
Jun. 15, 2023
The Battle of Heavyweights – Klitschko vs Zelensky Again. Will There Be a Knockout?
The mayor of Kyiv and the President’s team are staring each other down in a potential conflict over who’s to blame for the closed shelter that lead to tragic death.
By Maryna Shashkova
‘Closed’ Bomb Shelter Tragedy Puts Kyiv Authorities Under Pressure, Blame Game Ensues
War in Ukraine
Jun. 1, 2023
‘Closed’ Bomb Shelter Tragedy Puts Kyiv Authorities Under Pressure, Blame Game Ensues
The deaths of three people including a nine-year-old girl have shone a spotlight on an apparently widespread problem that many of Ukraine’s bomb shelters were closed during nighttime air raids.
By Alisa Orlova, Julia Struck
New Developments in Same-Sex Partnership Registration for LGBTQ Soldiers in Ukraine EXCLUSIVE
Ukraine
May. 19, 2023
New Developments in Same-Sex Partnership Registration for LGBTQ Soldiers in Ukraine
The Ministry of Defense is looking at how to give LGBTQ servicemen and women and their same-sex partners more rights while two pro-LGBTQ laws compete to get progressed.
By Pete Shmigel
Ukrainian MP Held Secret Negotiations With Lukashenko, Budanov Reveals
War in Ukraine
May. 17, 2023
Ukrainian MP Held Secret Negotiations With Lukashenko, Budanov Reveals
Ukraine’s chief intelligence officer, Kyrylo Budanov, praised the deputy’s work on reducing the threat from Belarus – despite the lawmaker’s previous support of Minsk.
By Kyiv Post