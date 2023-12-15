Latest
Ukraine
Dec. 15, 2023
The deputy tossed three grenades during a village council meeting this morning in a village in Western Ukraine, injuring 26 with 6 remaining in critical condition.
Servant of the People party
Nov. 22, 2023
A member of Ukraine’s parliamentary anti-corruption committee, has been exposed for attempting to offer a bribe in Bitcoin, equivalent to $50,000.
Zelensky
Sep. 4, 2023
Ukrainian lawmaker suggests that Kyiv should begin extradition procedures for men of military age who have illegally escaped to Poland and other EU countries thanks to bribes.
Zelensky
Jul. 27, 2023
President Zelensky had personally urged Tkachenko to step down from his position earlier. However, there is currently no indication regarding the identity of his successor.
Ukraine
Jul. 9, 2023
Despite accusations of mismanagement and censorship and a petition demanding his dismissal, Oleksandr Tkachenko has kept his job. Kyiv Post investigates the Ministry of Culture scandal.
Ukraine
Jun. 30, 2023
In the wake of the scandal involving the illicit enrichment of the head of the Odesa Military Commissariat, an extensive examination will be conducted across all recruitment centers.
Ukraine
Jun. 27, 2023
Soldiers going to the warzone, stop at a service station, bump into President Zelensky.
War in Ukraine
Jun. 23, 2023
A draft resolution on the recognition of Belarus as an aggressor state has been proposed in the Verkhovna Rada. Kyiv Post weighs its chances for adoption.
Ukraine
Jun. 18, 2023
Some political leaders have been able to regain trust due to their leadership since the launch of Russia’s full-scale invasion, but for others, it seems the situation will never improve.
Zelensky
Jun. 15, 2023
The mayor of Kyiv and the President’s team are staring each other down in a potential conflict over who’s to blame for the closed shelter that lead to tragic death.
War in Ukraine
Jun. 1, 2023
The deaths of three people including a nine-year-old girl have shone a spotlight on an apparently widespread problem that many of Ukraine’s bomb shelters were closed during nighttime air raids.
Ukraine
May. 19, 2023
The Ministry of Defense is looking at how to give LGBTQ servicemen and women and their same-sex partners more rights while two pro-LGBTQ laws compete to get progressed.
War in Ukraine
May. 17, 2023
Ukraine’s chief intelligence officer, Kyrylo Budanov, praised the deputy’s work on reducing the threat from Belarus – despite the lawmaker’s previous support of Minsk.