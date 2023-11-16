British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has vowed to keep up military support for Ukraine during an announced trip to Kyiv for talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky, his office said Thursday.

Former prime minister Cameron was in Kyiv on his first visit abroad as foreign minister of the UK, which has been a staunch military and political ally of Ukraine since the Russian invasion.

“We will continue to give you the moral support, diplomatic support, the economic support, but above all, the military support, that you need not just this year, and next year, but for however long it takes,” Cameron said during a meeting with Zelensky.

“I wanted this to be my first visit. I admire the strength and determination of the Ukrainian people,” he added.

Zelensky thanked Cameron for making the trip while the world’s attention was on the conflict playing out in the Middle East.

“Now you know the world is not focused on the situation on our battlefield in Ukraine and dividing the focus really does not help,” he told Cameron, according to images distributed by the presidency.

Ukraine’s foreign ministry said Cameron had attended talks on issues related to armaments, arms production, and security maritime security in the Black Sea.