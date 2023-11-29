The strike took place on Nov. 28, and Ukrainian partisans claim the elimination of five high-ranking Russian army officials.

“Thanks to the information provided by the underground and concerned local residents, an attack was made,” the post reads.

Using partisan intel, the Ukrainian military targeted a building in an occupied village in the Kherson region where Russians were reportedly holding a meeting, allegedly killing five high-ranking Russian officials, according to the Center of National Resistance Telegram channel.

Conversely, the Russian Telegram channel ASTRA reported the destruction of the two-story building of the “Novokakhovsky” department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in the occupied village of Yuvileyne. Before the Russian occupation, the building housed the village council at 17 Sobornii Street.

According to Russian sources, four policemen were killed in the attack:

Police Major Artur Junusov (33 years old), deputy head of the department.

Police Major Volodymyr Novikov (39 years old), head of the logistics.

Senior Police Lieutenant Mergen Nimgirov (46 years old), operative in the illegal “police” in the occupied region.

Police Captain Serhiy Novikov (45 years old), juvenile inspector.

The ASTRA report indicates at least 17 injuries, including Deputy Head of the Department Police Lieutenant Zhanna Khabirova (46 years old), Deputy Head of the Department Police Lieutenant Colonel Tetyana Trumbovetska (44 years old), and Head of the Investigative Department Lieutenant Colonel of Justice Amida Midelashvili (39 years old).

Other wounded individuals include Police Chief Lieutenant Colonel Dmytro Baranov (38 years old) and Traffic Police Chief Police Captain Serhii Lysenkov (37 years old).

At least five official vehicles were damaged.

Kyiv Post reached out to its sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of the Ministry of Defense and Ukrainian partisans for comment but had not received a response at the time of publication.