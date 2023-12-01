Russia said on Thursday it would deepen its voluntary oil supply cut to 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) and extend it until the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Along with its OPEC+ oil partners, Russia has been holding back its oil output and exports in a bid to boost global prices.

Russia had previously pledged to cut exports by 300,000 bpd until the end of this year.

The extra cuts are intended to “maintain stability and balance in the oil market,” Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in a statement following a meeting of OPEC+ ministers.

Novak said Russia would cut its crude supply by 300,000 bpd and its refined oil products by 200,000 bpd based on benchmark levels from May and June 2023.

“Thereafter, to maintain market stability, these additional cuts will be gradually returned into the market at a speed dependent on market conditions,” Novak said in a statement issued by the Russian government.

Oil is Russia’s most important export product, generating tens of billions of dollars in revenue for the Kremlin each year.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
RELATED ARTICLES
As Support for Ukraine Decreases, Risks of a Global Catastrophe Are Increasing NATO
31 minutes ago
OPINION: As Support for Ukraine Decreases, Risks of a Global Catastrophe Are Increasing
By Eugene Czolij
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine Ukraine
40 minutes ago
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine
By Eurotopics
Putin’s Latest Press-Conference: Objective of Destroying Ukraine Remains Unchanged in-depth Putin
42 minutes ago
ANALYSIS: Putin’s Latest Press-Conference: Objective of Destroying Ukraine Remains Unchanged
By Jason Jay Smart
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Long-Range Missile Delivery to Ukraine Delayed Until Next Year
Next » Virtual Reality Brings War Up Close for Non-Ukrainians