On Dec. 7, a Tu-204 cargo plane caught fire while taking off from the Russian city of Ulan-Ude in Buryatia – the latest in a series of incidents which points to Western sanctions taking their toll on Russia’s aviation industry.

According to the Head of the Republic of Buryatia, Alexei Tsydenov, an engine of a TU-204 cargo plane, belonging to the Aviastar-TU airline, caught fire upon take-off from Baikal airport. The plane then landed without casualties.

According to the Russian Telegram channel Baza, the plane was set to fly from Ulan-Ude to the Chinese city of Zhangzhou. However, a few minutes after takeoff, the plane's left engine caught fire.

The pilots first reported the situation to airport control and dumped fuel, after which they initiated an immediate descent. All airport services were put on alert and the plane is understood to have landed without anyone suffering injuries.

Videos and photos of the burning plane in the sky have been posted online.

Following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the West imposed large-scale sanctions on the Russian aviation industry. These have limited the Kremlin's ability to maintain high-tech developments, including aircraft. This has led to many apparent aviation incidents that Moscow has been trying to play down.

On Dec. 2, at around 1 p.m., an Aeroflot Airbus A321 flying from St. Petersburg to Moscow requested an emergency landing at Sheremetyevo Airport. The decision was made due to a left engine failure. The landing was reportedly carried out with 162 passengers on board.

Putin Vows 'Harsh' Punishment For Meddling in Russia Vote
Similar topics of Interest

Putin Vows 'Harsh' Punishment For Meddling in Russia Vote

Last week, he announced he would run for a fifth presidential term in the March 2024 election, with little doubt surrounding his victory after almost 25 years in power.

On the same day, a Yamal airlines “Superjet 100” landed at the Roschino airport in the Russian city of Tyumen due to technical problems. There were more than 70 passengers on board, in addition to the crew. The passengers were subsequently flown to their final destination, Ufa, on the airline's backup aircraft.

It is also reported that, on Dec. 2, S7 Airlines announced a reduction in its flight program to several destinations. The carrier explained this in terms of “seasonal redistribution of aircraft and schedule optimization.”

On Nov 23, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry (HUR) published classified documents pointing to an aviation collapse in Russia. An acute shortage of spare parts has reportedly led to so-called “aviation cannibalism” in Russia, whereby some aircraft are dismantled to repair others. According to the available data, by mid-2023, more than 35 percent of aircraft in Russia were “donated.”

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kateryna Zakharchenko
Kateryna Zakharchenko
Born and lives in Kyiv. A journalist for Kyiv Post. Writes exclusive articles and interviews.
RELATED ARTICLES
Tens of Thousands Rally in Georgia to Celebrate EU Candidate Status Europe
10 minutes ago
Tens of Thousands Rally in Georgia to Celebrate EU Candidate Status
By AFP
As Support for Ukraine Decreases, Risks of a Global Catastrophe Are Increasing NATO
44 minutes ago
OPINION: As Support for Ukraine Decreases, Risks of a Global Catastrophe Are Increasing
By Eugene Czolij
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine Ukraine
53 minutes ago
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine
By Eurotopics
Sponsored content

Comments ( 1)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
Ihar
Ihar Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Can someone please tell me how the shortage of Tu-204 parts (the plane designed in USSR and is manufactured in Russia) related to the western sanctions?

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous Washington Insider: It’s Looking Grim For Ukraine Aid
Next » Schoolgirl Opens Fire in RussianHigh School, Leaving One Dead, Five Wounded, Before Taking Own Life