On Dec. 7, a Tu-204 cargo plane caught fire while taking off from the Russian city of Ulan-Ude in Buryatia – the latest in a series of incidents which points to Western sanctions taking their toll on Russia’s aviation industry.

According to the Head of the Republic of Buryatia, Alexei Tsydenov, an engine of a TU-204 cargo plane, belonging to the Aviastar-TU airline, caught fire upon take-off from Baikal airport. The plane then landed without casualties.

According to the Russian Telegram channel Baza, the plane was set to fly from Ulan-Ude to the Chinese city of Zhangzhou. However, a few minutes after takeoff, the plane's left engine caught fire.

The pilots first reported the situation to airport control and dumped fuel, after which they initiated an immediate descent. All airport services were put on alert and the plane is understood to have landed without anyone suffering injuries.

Videos and photos of the burning plane in the sky have been posted online.