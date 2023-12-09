Russian invasion forces continued the bulk of their offensive on the Donetsk region towns of Avdiivka and Maryinka.

“The enemy continues to try to advance. Almost all of his activity is concentrated in the Avdiivka and Maryinka areas. More than 90 percent of the clashes of the past day took place there,” spokesman for the Defense Forces of the Tavria region, Oleksandr Shtupun said.

On Dec. 8, the Russians first attacked with artillery and then threw infantry with armored vehicles, Shtupun said.

ISW analysts reported that the Russians had made some advancements near Avdiivka, where some 1,200 civilians remain and whose evacuation has slowed due to security issues.

“People give many answers when you ask them why they don't want to go... One of these reasons is safety on the road. People see and hear everything... Some frankly do not want to leave,” Barabash said.