‘A Good Deal’ for Americans – War in Ukraine Update for Jan 30
War in Ukraine
34 minutes ago
Russian bombs fall on Kharkiv villages, missiles kill three in Suny region; NATO chief meet with US military leaders; Moscow continues march on Avdiivka
By John Moretti
‘A Bad Signal’ – War in Ukraine Update for Jan 29
War in Ukraine
1 day ago
Zelensky worries US aid could dry up as Trump gains influence; Moscow’s air strikes again injure a minor; France and Germany come through with more weapons; Russians again advance around Avdiivka
By John Moretti
Avdiivka Is a Graveyard for Russian Armored Vehicles, New Videos Show
War in Ukraine
2 days ago
One video shows yet another Russian armored column being decimated during an attack, with Russian troops simply running away and abandoning their vehicles.
By Chris York
Russian Infantry Scores Gains in Battleground Avdiivka, Both Sides Predict More Big Attacks
War in Ukraine
Jan. 26, 15:25
The Kremlin switched tactics from trying to outflank the city with armored, fast-moving tank assaults, to infiltrating infantry. In one place they used a sewage tunnel.
By Stefan Korshak
Russians Knocking on Avdiivka’s Door: ‘They Were Dislodged’ – War in Ukraine Update for Jan 25
Drones
Jan. 25, 06:09
Kyiv has no idea how POW plane exploded; Avdiivka mayor says Moscow’s troops breached the city, if briefly; At least 8 civilians wounded, 2 killed, by air strikes in Donetsk
By John Moretti
‘No More Tears,’ as Air Strike Deaths Hit 18 – War in Ukraine Update for Jan 24
Germany
Jan. 24, 03:59
“The Russian war will be brought back home,” promises Zelensky; In Germany, Kuleba asks for more ammo; Moscow moves another missile-bearing vessel to Black Sea; Russians inch forward around Avdiivka
By John Moretti
‘I Thought Miracles Only Happened in Lourdes’ – War in Ukraine Update for Jan 23
War in Ukraine
Jan. 23, 04:28
Moscow’s shells kill one in Kupyansk; Kyiv grateful for Poland’s “unwavering support”; Trump’s Ukraine plan “needs a miracle,” EU says; Sides trade gains around fronts in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions
By John Moretti
War in Ukraine Latest: Russian Troops Reach Southern Edge of Avdiivka, Says ISW
War in Ukraine
Jan. 22, 14:56
The Institute for the Study of War said geolocated footage had shown Russian troops reaching the southern edge of the Donetsk region city, one of the most contested areas of the war.
By Leo Chiu
‘They Deserve Justice’ – War in Ukraine Update for Jan 22
War in Ukraine
Jan. 22, 03:09
Shelling in Donetsk kills 28; AFU says 22K Russian troops killed near Kupyansk since Dec 1; Zelensky says no need to mobilize a half-million; Moscow strengthens its hold around Avdiivka
By John Moretti
‘We Cannot Lose Our Territories Due to Inaction’ – War in Ukraine Update for Jan 18
War in Ukraine
Jan. 18, 05:11
HUR says Russia can fight only one front at a time; Moscow claims it killed French mercenaries; Slovakia to resume arms sales; AFU awaits new attacks in Lyman; Glide bombs increase in Avdiivka
By John Moretti
‘Constant and Unchanged’– War in Ukraine Update for Jan 15
War in Ukraine
Jan. 15, 05:00
Zelensky off to Davos on Monday; More hypersonic missiles explode around Ukraine, as France and UK reps in Kyiv offer help; Zaluzhny tours front lines; Russians move forward in Avdiivka and Kupyansk
By John Moretti
‘A Number of Signs of Enemy’s Preparations’ – War in Ukraine Update for Jan 12
War in Ukraine
Jan. 12, 04:57
Russia hits border towns with shells and mortars; Moscow moves forward again in Donetsk, as Ukrainians sense calm before storm in pivotal city; Baltic states promise weapons, aid and reconstruction
By John Moretti
‘Putin Sure Doesn’t Act Like He’s Willing to Negotiate’ – War in Ukraine Update for Jan 5
War in Ukraine
Jan. 5, 04:06
Ukraine hits Belgorod again; US dismisses talk of Putin’s interest in peace as “ballyhoo”; Russia plans to use Ukrainian teens as “cannon fodder”; Moscow continues to gain near Avdiivka
By John Moretti
‘It Is Critical To Keep Hope Alive’ – War in Ukraine Update for Jan 4
War in Ukraine
Jan. 4, 04:39
Russian missiles kill three in Avdiivka; More F-16s on the way for Ukrainian pilots; Zelensky grateful for POW swap; Foreign Minister to attend emergency NATO meeting; Moscow moves in on Bakhmut
By John Moretti
Zelensky Appears in Avdiivka, Meets Troops on Front Line
Zelensky
Dec. 30, 2023
In a highly symbolic gesture that could signal a commitment to the town Russians have been trying to encircle, Volodymyr Zelensky visited soldiers at one of the hottest spots of the entire war.
By Kyiv Post
Zaluzhny Says Russians Can ‘Create Another Bakhmut’ in Avdiivka if Ukraine Lacks the Tech and Manpower
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Dec. 27, 2023
“We have identified the problems, and we have already found about 90 percent of the solutions. Therefore, we must resolve to act more efficiently next year, most importantly, to save human lives.”
By Kyiv Post