Latest
War in Ukraine
34 minutes ago
Russian bombs fall on Kharkiv villages, missiles kill three in Suny region; NATO chief meet with US military leaders; Moscow continues march on Avdiivka
War in Ukraine
1 day ago
Zelensky worries US aid could dry up as Trump gains influence; Moscow’s air strikes again injure a minor; France and Germany come through with more weapons; Russians again advance around Avdiivka
War in Ukraine
2 days ago
One video shows yet another Russian armored column being decimated during an attack, with Russian troops simply running away and abandoning their vehicles.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 26, 15:25
The Kremlin switched tactics from trying to outflank the city with armored, fast-moving tank assaults, to infiltrating infantry. In one place they used a sewage tunnel.
Drones
Jan. 25, 06:09
Kyiv has no idea how POW plane exploded; Avdiivka mayor says Moscow’s troops breached the city, if briefly; At least 8 civilians wounded, 2 killed, by air strikes in Donetsk
Germany
Jan. 24, 03:59
“The Russian war will be brought back home,” promises Zelensky; In Germany, Kuleba asks for more ammo; Moscow moves another missile-bearing vessel to Black Sea; Russians inch forward around Avdiivka
War in Ukraine
Jan. 23, 04:28
Moscow’s shells kill one in Kupyansk; Kyiv grateful for Poland’s “unwavering support”; Trump’s Ukraine plan “needs a miracle,” EU says; Sides trade gains around fronts in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions
War in Ukraine
Jan. 22, 14:56
The Institute for the Study of War said geolocated footage had shown Russian troops reaching the southern edge of the Donetsk region city, one of the most contested areas of the war.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 22, 03:09
Shelling in Donetsk kills 28; AFU says 22K Russian troops killed near Kupyansk since Dec 1; Zelensky says no need to mobilize a half-million; Moscow strengthens its hold around Avdiivka
War in Ukraine
Jan. 18, 05:11
HUR says Russia can fight only one front at a time; Moscow claims it killed French mercenaries; Slovakia to resume arms sales; AFU awaits new attacks in Lyman; Glide bombs increase in Avdiivka
War in Ukraine
Jan. 15, 05:00
Zelensky off to Davos on Monday; More hypersonic missiles explode around Ukraine, as France and UK reps in Kyiv offer help; Zaluzhny tours front lines; Russians move forward in Avdiivka and Kupyansk
War in Ukraine
Jan. 12, 04:57
Russia hits border towns with shells and mortars; Moscow moves forward again in Donetsk, as Ukrainians sense calm before storm in pivotal city; Baltic states promise weapons, aid and reconstruction
War in Ukraine
Jan. 5, 04:06
Ukraine hits Belgorod again; US dismisses talk of Putin’s interest in peace as “ballyhoo”; Russia plans to use Ukrainian teens as “cannon fodder”; Moscow continues to gain near Avdiivka
War in Ukraine
Jan. 4, 04:39
Russian missiles kill three in Avdiivka; More F-16s on the way for Ukrainian pilots; Zelensky grateful for POW swap; Foreign Minister to attend emergency NATO meeting; Moscow moves in on Bakhmut
Zelensky
Dec. 30, 2023
In a highly symbolic gesture that could signal a commitment to the town Russians have been trying to encircle, Volodymyr Zelensky visited soldiers at one of the hottest spots of the entire war.
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Dec. 27, 2023
Zaluzhny Says Russians Can ‘Create Another Bakhmut’ in Avdiivka if Ukraine Lacks the Tech and Manpower
“We have identified the problems, and we have already found about 90 percent of the solutions. Therefore, we must resolve to act more efficiently next year, most importantly, to save human lives.”