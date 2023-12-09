Dec. 9 – It showcases the 152mm DANA self-propelled artillery systems provided by Czechia.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
RELATED ARTICLES
Tens of Thousands Rally in Georgia to Celebrate EU Candidate Status Europe
14 minutes ago
Tens of Thousands Rally in Georgia to Celebrate EU Candidate Status
By AFP
As Support for Ukraine Decreases, Risks of a Global Catastrophe Are Increasing NATO
49 minutes ago
OPINION: As Support for Ukraine Decreases, Risks of a Global Catastrophe Are Increasing
By Eugene Czolij
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine Ukraine
58 minutes ago
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine
By Eurotopics
Sponsored content

Comments (2)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
Finn Bjerrehave
Finn Bjerrehave Guest 6 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Krig kræver de bedste nyeste våben for at slutte, kan Ukraine tildeles disse våben ???

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
ALFA BRAVO
ALFA BRAVO Guest 6 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Yes my sister, yes. Good, very good. You need many ofthese for the funnel design. But you must immediately distribute land mines...millions of pieces...every type...in the mud...for personells and for tanks...just let paths from north to south for your army to move...put the funnel in the center of the structure....but do not give enemy a path in this safe route up to kiev or vinnistya or lviv or uman...fill in the blanks dude...this is an easy aritmethic....do not distribute the maps or do not put them in computer....is that channel safe...did you start mass production of kassam missiles....my sister, you are so slow. kassams will be the non-flower parts in the christmas bouquet...the garniture...drunk russion soldiers and generals in terrestrial moscow will be kissing each other from lips in 31 December at 00:00. Shake it...shake it ...shake it...That reminds me a song: 2Pac ft. Dr. Dre - California Love

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous Russians Continue Assaults on Avdiivka and Maryinka
Next » ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, December 9, 2023