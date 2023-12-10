Russian authorities have placed a man with dual US-Russian citizenship in pre-trial custody for "rehabilitating Nazism", the Saint Petersburg court said Saturday. 

"(Yuri) Malev was detained on December 8... and charged the same day. He admitted partial guilt," the court said on Telegram.

Malev was charged with rehabilitation of Nazism, which carries up to five years in prison.

The court said that Malev had published two posts on social media, which desecrated the St George ribbon, a historical symbol of Russian and Soviet military successes.

His posts "expressed obvious disrespect for society and Russia's days of military glory," the court said.

They "were an insult to the memory of the Great Patriotic War, and to the defenders of the Fatherland," it added, using the Russian term for World War II. 

The first post included sexual language, while the second one featured "a photo of a corpse with instructions on 'how to wear the St George ribbon'," the court detailed.  

Malev, who holds both Russian and US citizenship according to the court, was remanded in custody until February 7, 2024. 

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
RELATED ARTICLES
Tens of Thousands Rally in Georgia to Celebrate EU Candidate Status Europe
15 minutes ago
Tens of Thousands Rally in Georgia to Celebrate EU Candidate Status
By AFP
As Support for Ukraine Decreases, Risks of a Global Catastrophe Are Increasing NATO
49 minutes ago
OPINION: As Support for Ukraine Decreases, Risks of a Global Catastrophe Are Increasing
By Eugene Czolij
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine Ukraine
58 minutes ago
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine
By Eurotopics
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Zelensky Going to Milei Inauguration in Argentina
Next » EXPLAINED: Ukraine and US Sign Historic Joint-Weapons Production Agreement