Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Oslo on Wednesday for a meeting with the leaders of the five Nordic countries, who are among Ukraine’s main donors in its war against Russia, the Norwegian government said.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said he wished Zelensky “a warm welcome to Norway” and added that Norway would “continue to support the defence of Ukraine.”

The Ukrainian president was to hold talks first with Store before taking part in a meeting with the leaders of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.

With the counter-offensive launched by Ukraine in July failing to yield the anticipated results, Zelensky is trying to rebuild support among Ukraine’s allies amid growing dissent.

After a visit to Argentina where he attended the inauguration of libertarian President Javier Milei on Sunday, Zelensky travelled to the United States in a last-ditch plea for more aid.

He left Washington without managing to convince a divided Congress to approve a new $60 billion aid package, saying only that he had received “positive” signals.

His surprise visit to Oslo will be aimed at cementing the support of the Nordic countries, which have been major donors since the start of the war in February 2022.

Earlier this year Norway announced a civilian and military aid package of 6.8 billion euros ($7.3 billion) to Ukraine over 2023-2027.

The Scandinavian country and neighbouring Denmark have provided Ukraine with tanks, weapons and munitions and have pledged to donate F-16 fighters to the Ukrainian army.

Similar topics of Interest Congress Should Know Ukraine is Pivot Point for U.S. National Security Congress dithers while the security of the United States and the very survival of the rules-based international order hangs in the balance.

Sweden is meanwhile considering donating Gripen fighter jets.