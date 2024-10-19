Former US President Donald Trump’s recent comments blaming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the war in Ukraine are not only absurd but also extremely dangerous.

In a podcast with commentator Patrick Bet-David, Trump claimed that Zelensky “should never have allowed this war to happen” and called him a “loser,” while at the same time accusing President Joe Biden of “encouraging” the war.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

In his typical style, Trump argued that the war would never have happened if he were still in the White House. These remarks are not only a grotesque distortion of the facts but also a chilling signal of what could happen if Trump returns to the White House.

Blaming Zelensky for the war is a fundamental misunderstanding – or a deliberate distortion – of the conflict in Ukraine. This war was not something Ukraine “allowed” to happen. It was an unprovoked invasion by Russia, ordered by Vladimir Putin to reassert imperial control over a sovereign nation.

Advertisement

Russia attacked Ukraine, and its citizens, displaying extraordinary bravery, are fiercely defending their homeland. To suggest that Zelensky, a leader pushed into an existential struggle for the survival of his country, could have prevented the war is not only illogical but also deeply insulting to the millions of Ukrainians who lost their homes and loved ones and still live in this brutal conflict.

Other Topics of Interest Russian Victory Would Bring ‘Chaos’: French FM Barrot also warned the involvement of North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia carried a “huge threat of further escalation” and risked the war “going beyond the current borders and boundaries.”

Trump’s rhetoric essentially turns the victim into the villain.

This narrative ignores the fundamental principle of national sovereignty that the United States has always supported. It also undermines the international order that protects smaller nations from aggression by more powerful states – an order that has provided global stability since the end of World War II. By blaming Zelensky, Trump is undermining Ukraine’s right to self-defense and rewriting history to fit a narrative that only benefits Putin.

Advertisement

What is particularly worrying is how closely Trump’s words mirror the rhetoric from Moscow.

The Kremlin has consistently sought to blame Ukraine and its Western allies for the war and to portray Russia as a victim of Western expansion and Ukrainian resistance.

Trump’s narrative that Zelensky is responsible for the conflict fits perfectly into this disinformation campaign. His remarks also raise critical questions about why he refuses to condemn Putin directly, even when the evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine is overwhelming.

You have to ask yourself: Why is Trump so reluctant to criticize Putin, a dictator who started a war of conquest on European soil in the 21st century? The war has resulted in atrocities that many believed were relics of the past – mass graves, missile attacks on civilians, and an effort to obliterate a nation’s identity. Yet Trump, who once faced accusations of cozying up to Putin, continues to deflect blame from Moscow. Could it be that Trump owes Putin something? Or perhaps he admires the kind of autocratic power Putin wields and envisions a similar path for himself?

Much is at stake for Ukraine and the world if Trump is re-elected. During his presidency, Trump has repeatedly undermined NATO, the cornerstone of European security, and flirted with the idea of a complete US withdrawal from the alliance. Should he return to the White House, it is not difficult to imagine him completely abandoning Ukraine and leaving the country on its own. Such a scenario would not only embolden Russia but also autocrats and dictators around the world.

Advertisement

China could interpret this as a green light for an invasion of Taiwan, knowing that the US under Trump is unlikely to come to the island’s defense. Authoritarian regimes in countries like North Korea, Iran, and Venezuela might also be encouraged to take aggressive action, knowing that the world’s leading democracy is led by someone who seems to sympathize with dictators rather than the forces of freedom.

Trump winning would also mean Putin would not face serious consequences for his actions in Ukraine. A second Trump presidency could lead to the normalization of the Russian annexation of Ukrainian territories, legitimizing violent conquest in the modern era. This would be a catastrophic blow to international law and order, as other powers could follow Russia’s example in disregarding borders and sovereignty. Europe in particular could face new instability as the Russian regime seeks to re-establish the old Soviet sphere of influence without fear of serious consequences from the US.

Advertisement

One of the most astonishing aspects of Trump’s statement is the lack of empathy for the Ukrainian people.

For nearly three years, Ukrainians have been fighting not only for the survival of their country, but also for the values of democracy, human rights, and freedom – values that the West claims to uphold. They have shown remarkable resilience in the face of unimaginable difficulties, from the siege of Mariupol to the missile attacks on Kyiv and the horrors of Bucha. The Ukrainian people did not ask for this war, nor did they “allow” it. They are the victims of Putin’s aggression and are fighting a war they did not choose.

For Trump to dismiss this conflict as a “loser’s war” is a deep insult to the thousands of Ukrainians who have died defending their country. It is also a slap in the face to the millions of Ukrainians who have been displaced, lost loved ones, and endured the horrors of war. To characterize this war as Zelensky’s failure and not a direct result of Putin’s aggression is to ignore the true human cost of this conflict.

Trump’s comments go beyond mere irresponsibility. They are dangerous because they shift the blame from the aggressor to the victim and cloud the international discourse.

Such statements undermine global solidarity with Ukraine and weaken the resolve of nations that have resolutely opposed Russian aggression. By sowing doubt about who is responsible for the war, Trump is providing much-needed fuel to Kremlin propaganda aimed at undermining Western unity and eroding the will of countries supporting Ukraine.

Advertisement

Moreover, Trump’s repeated claims that the war would not have happened under his presidency are nothing more than self-serving fantasy. There is no evidence that Trump, whose presidency has been characterized by a disturbing willingness to court autocrats, would have deterred Putin.

In fact, one could argue that Trump’s transactional approach to foreign policy, which often disregards principles for personal gain, has instead made him more likely to ignore Russian aggression.

The implications of Trump’s statements and a possible return to power are profound. If Trump wins the 2024 election, it could usher in a dark era in international politics, where authoritarian regimes gain confidence, democracy declines, and the rule of force replaces the rule of law.

In such a world, smaller nations like Ukraine would be vulnerable to conquest, and the international institutions that have ensured peace and stability since the Second World War could collapse.

Advertisement

Trump’s refusal to hold Putin accountable, his dangerous rhetoric blaming Zelensky, and his stance on a war that has destroyed millions of lives should be a stark warning to all who care about democracy and freedom. If we do not challenge this narrative now, we could wake up to a world where autocrats rule without consequences and the ideals of freedom and justice become relics of the past.

In the face of such a possibility, we must stand with Ukraine stronger than ever—not only because their struggle is just, but because their struggle is our struggle. The future of democracy depends on it.

The views expressed in this opinion article are the author’s and not necessarily those of Kyiv Post.