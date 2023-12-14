A drone video published on Wednesday by Radio Liberty shows Russian infantry forcing Ukrainian prisoners of war (POW) to advance ahead of them as they took part in a recent ground battle, shooting one of the prisoners dead during the attack.

The incident reportedly took place in Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region, near the village of Robotyne. The images showed that, as the Russian infantry advanced along a wood line dotted with shell craters and defensive dug outs, at least three unarmed Ukrainian soldiers appeared to be forced to walk ahead of them at gunpoint.

One scene of the edited video shows a Russian soldier walking directly behind an unarmed Ukrainian prisoner with one hand on the Ukrainian’s shoulder and the other holding an assault rifle.

Both Russians and Ukrainians at times appear to be under fire and crouch or take cover in low ground. One Russian soldier is shown to fire his rifle in the direction of one of the Ukrainian prisoners of war ahead of him, or at a nearby target.

Another section of the video later shows Russian infantry moving Ukrainian prisoners of war away from the fighting, at gunpoint.

As the Ukrainian POWs run away from the wood line followed by the Russian infantrymen, one Ukrainian falls to the ground after being shot by one of the Russian troops.

The actions shown in the drone video are self-evidently in violation of Articles 50 and 54 of the Third Geneva Convention on the treatment of POWs which specifically says they must not be held in combat areas where they are exposed to fire, nor can they be used to “shield” areas from military operations.

The Soviet Union ratified the Geneva Conventions in 1954. In 1991 the Russian Federation affirmed it would respect the obligations of its articles and resolutions.

Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine
1 hour ago
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine
By Eurotopics
Why Western Sanctions Against Russia Are Failing to Stop the War in Ukraine
2 hours ago
Why Western Sanctions Against Russia Are Failing to Stop the War in Ukraine
By Maryna Shashkova
Russia Exploits 'Christian Persecution Complex' to Undermine US Aid to Ukraine
2 hours ago
Russia Exploits 'Christian Persecution Complex' to Undermine US Aid to Ukraine
By Gina Christian
Comments

Watcher
Watcher Guest 6 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

No one could make Russia not violating the war rules, if world still take no action of Hamas strategy in using civilian as human shield too

Ken Hallett
Ken Hallett Guest 1 day ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Russia is quite simply a terrorist state. It's as plain as the nose on your face. It should be treated as one.

A few in the West including some in Europe, think Ukraine should negotiate with Russia. I believe it is more a vocal minority of people than states.

Zelensky called it right a long time ago, saying he would never negotiate with Putin's Russia. What would be the point? Agreements between Ukraine and Russia are meaningless. For Ukraine, the odds of compliance would be better negotiating with bad weather.

db
db Guest 1 day ago
Russians will pay for this..

Russians will pay for this..

Hank
Hank Guest 1 day ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Russia has been committing war crimes daily without any hesitation whatsoever. The Geneva Convention seems completely useless since it is neither a deterrent for them nor a punishment..

Finn Bjerrehave
Finn Bjerrehave Guest 1 day ago
FN,s fordømmelse njet.

FN,s fordømmelse njet.

Imokru2
Imokru2 Guest 1 day ago
Russia is a mind boggling monstrosity.

Russia is a mind boggling monstrosity.

