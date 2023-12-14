A drone video published on Wednesday by Radio Liberty shows Russian infantry forcing Ukrainian prisoners of war (POW) to advance ahead of them as they took part in a recent ground battle, shooting one of the prisoners dead during the attack.

The incident reportedly took place in Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region, near the village of Robotyne. The images showed that, as the Russian infantry advanced along a wood line dotted with shell craters and defensive dug outs, at least three unarmed Ukrainian soldiers appeared to be forced to walk ahead of them at gunpoint.

One scene of the edited video shows a Russian soldier walking directly behind an unarmed Ukrainian prisoner with one hand on the Ukrainian’s shoulder and the other holding an assault rifle.

Both Russians and Ukrainians at times appear to be under fire and crouch or take cover in low ground. One Russian soldier is shown to fire his rifle in the direction of one of the Ukrainian prisoners of war ahead of him, or at a nearby target.