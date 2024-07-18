Russian forces seem to be preparing to launch a new offensive wave in the Zaporizhzhia region. They are gathering troops from different regions, Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the mayor of the temporarily occupied Mariupol, told the Espresso TV channel.

According to him, Russian troops are being assembled from different regions, primarily from the areas of Novoazovsk and Donetsk.

“They are moving towards the Zaporizhzhia region not through Berdiansk or Prymorsk. Most often it is from the direction of Rozivka-Pologi, Tokmak. Areas that are closer to the front line,” Andriushchenko says.

He has the impression that such steps by the Russians are aimed at amassing strong reserves to launch a new wave of its offensive against the Zaporizhzhia region.

“At the same time, we see how they are withdrawing reserves and units that were deployed for manning and training along the coast of the Sea of Azov. These are from the Mariupol-Berdiansk cluster, Prymorsk, and Kyrylivka. From there, they are withdrawing and transferring reserves to the north of the Donetsk region, where the most fierce fighting is taking place,” Andriushchenko told Espresso.

Kyiv Post asked the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine (HUR) for comment, but they declined to add to Andriushchenko's statements.