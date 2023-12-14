Latest

Video Shows Russian Soldiers Using Ukrainian Troops as Human Shields, One Shot Dead
Zaporizhzhia
Dec. 14, 2023
Video Shows Russian Soldiers Using Ukrainian Troops as Human Shields, One Shot Dead
Overhead images captured by a drone and published by Radio Liberty show Russian soldiers hiding behind captured Ukrainian troops as they engage in a firefight.
By Kyiv Post
Ukrainian Sentenced to 18 Years Over ‘Bomb Plots’ in Occupied Melitopol
Zaporizhzhia
Nov. 24, 2023
Ukrainian Sentenced to 18 Years Over ‘Bomb Plots’ in Occupied Melitopol
Russia’s Rostov-on-Don military court found a Ukrainian man guilty of acts of “international terrorism,” allegedly on behalf of Kyiv’s intelligence services in the occupied city of Melitopol.
By Kyiv Post
‘Zaluzhny Told Us to Rock’: Ukrainian Supergroup Antytila hit Australia
War in Ukraine
Nov. 11, 2023
‘Zaluzhny Told Us to Rock’: Ukrainian Supergroup Antytila hit Australia
Ukrainian supergroup Antytila tells Ukraine’s story through song – after being ordered off the frontlines and back on to the world’s stages by Kyiv’s military Commander-in-Chief.
By Pete Shmigel
Kremlin Starts Building Railway to Connect Occupied Ukraine with Russia
Crimea
Nov. 7, 2023
Kremlin Starts Building Railway to Connect Occupied Ukraine with Russia
Construction for a railway connecting Crimea and Russia’s Rostov-on-Don is underway and will pass through occupied Zaporizhzia, a local official said.
By Leo Chiu
Ukrainian Intelligence Captures Alleged Russian Secret Agent on Camera
Zaporizhzhia
Oct. 30, 2023
Ukrainian Intelligence Captures Alleged Russian Secret Agent on Camera
The suspect's primary goal was to gather intelligence on the routes and the number of military personnel and equipment heading toward the front line.
By Kyiv Post
Special Ops Fighters in Zaporizhzhia Sector Eliminate $25 Million Worth of Russian Equipment in a Week
War in Ukraine
Oct. 25, 2023
Special Ops Fighters in Zaporizhzhia Sector Eliminate $25 Million Worth of Russian Equipment in a Week
Ukrainian special operations forces destroyed Russian heavy equipment and eliminated the Zoopark-1 surveillance and fire control radar complex, a prized possession often boasted about by the Russians.
By Kyiv Post
Two Killed in Russian Strikes on Zaporizhzhia
War in Ukraine
Oct. 18, 2023
Two Killed in Russian Strikes on Zaporizhzhia
Europe’s largest nuclear power plant is located in the region, about 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the city of Zaporizhzhia, at Energodar.
By AFP
Melitopol Partisans Blow Up Russian Train, Cut Off Troop Supplies
Zaporizhzhia
Oct. 13, 2023
Melitopol Partisans Blow Up Russian Train, Cut Off Troop Supplies
Ukrainian guerrillas have struck again, blowing up a Russian train in occupied territory. The train was used to bring supplies to Russian troops and carry back damage equipment.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Featured
Video Shows Russian Soldiers Using Ukrainian Troops as Human Shields, One Shot Dead

Video Shows Russian Soldiers Using Ukrainian Troops as Human Shields, One Shot Dead

‘Traitors Have Been Liquidated’ – How Ukraine’s Partisans Have Been Sabotaging Russia’s Sham Elections

‘Traitors Have Been Liquidated’ – How Ukraine’s Partisans Have Been Sabotaging Russia’s Sham Elections

Ukrainian Drone Attack Hits ‘More Than 30 Traitors’ in Zaporizhzhia – SBU

Ukrainian Drone Attack Hits ‘More Than 30 Traitors’ in Zaporizhzhia – SBU

Ukraine Says Evacuated Children from Several Towns in South
Ukraine
Sep. 27, 2023
Ukraine Says Evacuated Children from Several Towns in South
Ukraine evacuated 59 children from the Gulyaipole, Stepnogirsk, Preobrazhenka, Yegorivka, and Novopavlivka settlements as Kyiv continues its fight to retake territory in the Zaporizhzhia Region.
By AFP
Ukrainian Forces Use Kamikaze Tank for First Time
War in Ukraine
Sep. 11, 2023
Ukrainian Forces Use Kamikaze Tank for First Time
A Ukrainian military unit has stolen a tactic from Russia’s playbook and launched a captured Russian tank packed with explosives in a kamikaze attack on an enemy position.
By Kyiv Post
‘Traitors Have Been Liquidated’ – How Ukraine’s Partisans Have Been Sabotaging Russia’s Sham Elections
War in Ukraine
Sep. 10, 2023
‘Traitors Have Been Liquidated’ – How Ukraine’s Partisans Have Been Sabotaging Russia’s Sham Elections
“This is another warning to the occupiers and collaborators that Ukrainian land will literally burn under their feet,” an SBU source told Kyiv Post.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
EXPLAINED: Russia’s Sham Local Elections in Occupied-Ukraine
Russia
Sep. 1, 2023
EXPLAINED: Russia’s Sham Local Elections in Occupied-Ukraine
“There are two soldiers standing nearby, carrying machine guns, and they tell the people that they must vote,” the exiled mayor of Mariupol said in an interview.
By Kyiv Post
Ukrainian Drone Attack Hits ‘More Than 30 Traitors’ in Zaporizhzhia – SBU
Drones
Aug. 30, 2023
Ukrainian Drone Attack Hits ‘More Than 30 Traitors’ in Zaporizhzhia – SBU
An SBU source provided Kyiv Post with video of the alleged attack and said it was further proof that “working for Russia is dangerous for life and health.”
By Maryna Shashkova
Russian Attack on Zaporizhzhia Kills Two
War in Ukraine
Aug. 10, 2023
Russian Attack on Zaporizhzhia Kills Two
Zaporizhzhia, an important city on the Dnipro River, lies some 44 kilometres (27 miles) from the frontline.
By AFP
Ukraine Summer Offensive Update for July 31: ‘We Are Close. Death is Inevitable’
War in Ukraine
Jul. 31, 2023
Ukraine Summer Offensive Update for July 31: ‘We Are Close. Death is Inevitable’
The War of the Drones escalated, as Kyiv took the fight to Moscow and the Russians continued to hit Ukrainian settlements. Psyops on the frontlines: “We are close. Death is inevitable.”
By Pete Shmigel
Ukraine Summer Offensive Update for July 28: ‘Our South. Our Guys’
Tanks
Jul. 28, 2023
Ukraine Summer Offensive Update for July 28: ‘Our South. Our Guys’
On the road south to Mariupol and to cut Russia’s land corridor in occupied Ukraine, Ukraines’ military yesterday liberated the 9th village of its summer offensive.
By Pete Shmigel