Zaporizhzhia
Dec. 14, 2023
Overhead images captured by a drone and published by Radio Liberty show Russian soldiers hiding behind captured Ukrainian troops as they engage in a firefight.
Zaporizhzhia
Nov. 24, 2023
Russia’s Rostov-on-Don military court found a Ukrainian man guilty of acts of “international terrorism,” allegedly on behalf of Kyiv’s intelligence services in the occupied city of Melitopol.
War in Ukraine
Nov. 11, 2023
Ukrainian supergroup Antytila tells Ukraine’s story through song – after being ordered off the frontlines and back on to the world’s stages by Kyiv’s military Commander-in-Chief.
Crimea
Nov. 7, 2023
Construction for a railway connecting Crimea and Russia’s Rostov-on-Don is underway and will pass through occupied Zaporizhzia, a local official said.
Zaporizhzhia
Oct. 30, 2023
The suspect's primary goal was to gather intelligence on the routes and the number of military personnel and equipment heading toward the front line.
War in Ukraine
Oct. 25, 2023
Special Ops Fighters in Zaporizhzhia Sector Eliminate $25 Million Worth of Russian Equipment in a Week
Ukrainian special operations forces destroyed Russian heavy equipment and eliminated the Zoopark-1 surveillance and fire control radar complex, a prized possession often boasted about by the Russians.
War in Ukraine
Oct. 18, 2023
Europe’s largest nuclear power plant is located in the region, about 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the city of Zaporizhzhia, at Energodar.
Zaporizhzhia
Oct. 13, 2023
Ukrainian guerrillas have struck again, blowing up a Russian train in occupied territory. The train was used to bring supplies to Russian troops and carry back damage equipment.
Ukraine
Sep. 27, 2023
Ukraine evacuated 59 children from the Gulyaipole, Stepnogirsk, Preobrazhenka, Yegorivka, and Novopavlivka settlements as Kyiv continues its fight to retake territory in the Zaporizhzhia Region.
War in Ukraine
Sep. 11, 2023
A Ukrainian military unit has stolen a tactic from Russia’s playbook and launched a captured Russian tank packed with explosives in a kamikaze attack on an enemy position.
War in Ukraine
Sep. 10, 2023
‘Traitors Have Been Liquidated’ – How Ukraine’s Partisans Have Been Sabotaging Russia’s Sham Elections
“This is another warning to the occupiers and collaborators that Ukrainian land will literally burn under their feet,” an SBU source told Kyiv Post.
Russia
Sep. 1, 2023
“There are two soldiers standing nearby, carrying machine guns, and they tell the people that they must vote,” the exiled mayor of Mariupol said in an interview.
Drones
Aug. 30, 2023
An SBU source provided Kyiv Post with video of the alleged attack and said it was further proof that “working for Russia is dangerous for life and health.”
War in Ukraine
Aug. 10, 2023
Zaporizhzhia, an important city on the Dnipro River, lies some 44 kilometres (27 miles) from the frontline.
War in Ukraine
Jul. 31, 2023
The War of the Drones escalated, as Kyiv took the fight to Moscow and the Russians continued to hit Ukrainian settlements. Psyops on the frontlines: “We are close. Death is inevitable.”
Tanks
Jul. 28, 2023
On the road south to Mariupol and to cut Russia’s land corridor in occupied Ukraine, Ukraines’ military yesterday liberated the 9th village of its summer offensive.