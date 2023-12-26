Latest

Another Russian Oil Refinery Set Afire as Ukraine’s Long-Range Drone Bombardment Intensifies
Russia
Jan. 25, 14:18
This is the fourth Russian oil-and-gas processing facility hit by Kyiv in the last six days. Russia launched kamikaze drones of their own: 11 of 14 shot down, two apartment buildings in Odesa hit.
By Stefan Korshak, Kateryna Zakharchenko
Ukraine's SBU Claims Drone Attack on Russian Gas Terminal Near St. Petersburg EXCLUSIVE
Russia
Jan. 21, 12:48
The Ust-Luga oil terminal in the Leningrad region holds strategic importance for Moscow. Sources told Kyiv Post the attack is a "significant setback" for Russian forces.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko, Alisa Orlova
VEON Estimates $95m Loss of Revenue from December’s Kyivstar Hack
Netherlands
Jan. 19, 14:14
Kyivstar’s parent company, VEON, said that its preliminary assessment of the effect of December’s cyberattack on the telecom company had resulted in an estimated a $95 million “revenue impact.”
By Leo Chiu
Ukraine Probes Wiretap on Journalists Following Leaked Video of Alleged Drug Use
Corruption
Jan. 18, 15:01
One of Ukraine’s most popular news websites investigating corruption has had its journalists wiretapped, with a video leaked of employees snorting unidentified substances at a party.
By Kyiv Post
Threatening Visit by Two Men to Prominent Ukrainian Investigative Journalist’s Home
Ukraine
Jan. 16, 02:47
Investigative journalist Yuri Nikolov said that only his mother was home when two unidentified men came to his door claiming to be from the military and shouting that he was a traitor.
By Kyiv Post
Russian Collaborator Jailed After Attempt to Collect Social Security Payments in Kyiv
Moscow
Jan. 12, 16:32
The SBU said a woman who helped organize the sham referendum in eastern Ukraine has been sent to prison after attempting to collect social security payments for refugees in Kyiv.
By Leo Chiu
Ukraine’s Intelligence: Major Manufacturer in Kyiv Allegedly Sold First Aid Gear to Russia
War in Ukraine
Jan. 5, 14:20
Ukraine’s intelligence said a firm has been selling first aid gear to Russian forces through different channels during the full-scale invasion under a pro-Ukrainian facade.
By Kyiv Post
Russian Hackers Infiltrated Kyivstar Mobile Provider System Six Months Prior to Cyberattack
Ukraine
Jan. 4, 13:43
Ukrainian Security Service suspects Russia’s Sandworm military intelligence unit in the cyberattack on Kyivstar and can’t rule out compromise of user’s personal data.
By Kyiv Post
Five Ukrainian Spectacular Long-Range, Special Ops Strikes Carried Out in 2023
Patriot
Dec. 26, 2023
The front line of Ukraine’s war with Russia stayed pretty much stagnant this year, but that certainly didn’t prevent Ukrainian special operations from hammering key long-range Russian targets.
By Stefan Korshak
Ukraine Sentences Russian Agent Caught Trying to Recruit Intel Worker
Odesa
Dec. 19, 2023
A Ukrainian citizen working for the FSB has been convicted of treason and sentenced to 15 years in prison. He had a long history of pro-Russian militancy.
By Leo Chiu
Zaluzhny's Office Bug an ‘Imitation’ – SBU Major General
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Dec. 19, 2023
According to Viktor Yagun, the imitation bug found in Valery Zaluzhny's office was part of a provocation plan to release fake audio recordings using a simulated voice similar to Zaluzhny's.
By Julia Struck
Ukraine Releases Footage from Assassination Site of ‘Top Traitor’ Illia Kyva
Moscow
Dec. 11, 2023
The SBU has also released photos including one showing Kyva’s body lying face down in the snow surrounded by flecks of blood. Another shows what appears to be the assassin's weapon.
By Kyiv Post
Russian Agent in Odesa Posing as Parliamentary Candidate Arrested
Ukraine
Dec. 9, 2023
The agent has been passing intel on Ukrainian targets to Russia and began a Russian-funded political campaign attempting to infiltrate Ukraine’s parliament.
By Leo Chiu
In Luhansk, Ukrainian Agents Eliminated Popov, an Occupation Authority Leader
Ukraine
Dec. 6, 2023
In Ukraine, Oleg Popov is called a "legitimate target" because he actively helped the Russians in the war.
By Maryna Shashkova
SBU Liquidates Well-Known Pro-Russian Politician From Ukraine Illia Kyva EXCLUSIVE
War in Ukraine
Dec. 6, 2023
On the same day that Illia Kyva was killed in Moscow with small arms, Oleg Popov, a Russian-backed politician in the occupied “Luhansk People's Republic” was killed in a car bombing.
By Maryna Shashkova
Ukraine Hits Strategic Russian Oil Depot in Crimea
Crimea
Dec. 6, 2023
Kyiv Post sources claim that the attack had serious consequences, while Russia has downplayed the incident.
By Maryna Shashkova