Latest
Russia
Jan. 25, 14:18
This is the fourth Russian oil-and-gas processing facility hit by Kyiv in the last six days. Russia launched kamikaze drones of their own: 11 of 14 shot down, two apartment buildings in Odesa hit.
Russia
Jan. 21, 12:48
The Ust-Luga oil terminal in the Leningrad region holds strategic importance for Moscow. Sources told Kyiv Post the attack is a "significant setback" for Russian forces.
Netherlands
Jan. 19, 14:14
Kyivstar’s parent company, VEON, said that its preliminary assessment of the effect of December’s cyberattack on the telecom company had resulted in an estimated a $95 million “revenue impact.”
Corruption
Jan. 18, 15:01
One of Ukraine’s most popular news websites investigating corruption has had its journalists wiretapped, with a video leaked of employees snorting unidentified substances at a party.
Ukraine
Jan. 16, 02:47
Investigative journalist Yuri Nikolov said that only his mother was home when two unidentified men came to his door claiming to be from the military and shouting that he was a traitor.
Moscow
Jan. 12, 16:32
The SBU said a woman who helped organize the sham referendum in eastern Ukraine has been sent to prison after attempting to collect social security payments for refugees in Kyiv.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 5, 14:20
Ukraine’s intelligence said a firm has been selling first aid gear to Russian forces through different channels during the full-scale invasion under a pro-Ukrainian facade.
Ukraine
Jan. 4, 13:43
Ukrainian Security Service suspects Russia’s Sandworm military intelligence unit in the cyberattack on Kyivstar and can’t rule out compromise of user’s personal data.
Patriot
Dec. 26, 2023
The front line of Ukraine’s war with Russia stayed pretty much stagnant this year, but that certainly didn’t prevent Ukrainian special operations from hammering key long-range Russian targets.
Odesa
Dec. 19, 2023
A Ukrainian citizen working for the FSB has been convicted of treason and sentenced to 15 years in prison. He had a long history of pro-Russian militancy.
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Dec. 19, 2023
According to Viktor Yagun, the imitation bug found in Valery Zaluzhny's office was part of a provocation plan to release fake audio recordings using a simulated voice similar to Zaluzhny's.
Moscow
Dec. 11, 2023
The SBU has also released photos including one showing Kyva’s body lying face down in the snow surrounded by flecks of blood. Another shows what appears to be the assassin's weapon.
Ukraine
Dec. 9, 2023
The agent has been passing intel on Ukrainian targets to Russia and began a Russian-funded political campaign attempting to infiltrate Ukraine’s parliament.
Ukraine
Dec. 6, 2023
In Ukraine, Oleg Popov is called a "legitimate target" because he actively helped the Russians in the war.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 6, 2023
On the same day that Illia Kyva was killed in Moscow with small arms, Oleg Popov, a Russian-backed politician in the occupied “Luhansk People's Republic” was killed in a car bombing.
Crimea
Dec. 6, 2023
Kyiv Post sources claim that the attack had serious consequences, while Russia has downplayed the incident.