Ukrainian soldiers at the front lines say the Russians have changed tactics. Moscow’s forces are now making use of FPV (first-person view) drones equipped with heat-detecting night-vision to strike in the darkness, a time when the Ukrainians had previously benefitted from a technological advantage.

Last week, Ukrainian military blogger Serhiy Sternenko reported that Russian troops had begun targeting Ukrainian forces at the front with FPV drones at night. He supported his claim on his Telegram channel with video posted on Dec. 7 showing Russians demonstrating the operation of these modified drones.

“I want to go and show this video to the highest offices. The Russians are hitting our troops with night FPV, including infantry. By spring, this could increase tenfold,” Sternenko noted.

While Kyiv Post couldn’t independently verify the video, Ukrainian military personnel we spoke to confirmed Sternenko’s information.

Additionally, in late November, Sgt. Stepan Barna from the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade “Edelweiss” stated on Suspilne. Sprotiv that Russians had begun using night-vision kamikaze drones in the Donetsk direction.

Kyiv Post reached out to the Ministry of Defense for confirmation or denial of the use of FPV drones at night by Russian troops. In response, the ministry advised us to contact the General Staff of the Armed Forces. As of this publication, Kyiv Post has not received a response from the General Staff.

The military personnel interviewed by Kyiv Post emphasize that the use of night FPV drones poses a serious problem.

The commander of the attack UAV unit, referred to as Nazar* (name changed for security reasons), spoke to Kyiv Post on the condition of anonymity. He suggests that trial attacks using such drones are currently underway. According to him, Russians use both light-sensitive cameras, “capable of seeing in the dark with minimal lighting,” and more dangerous thermal cameras.

“Last week, a video surfaced showing the use of FPV drones with such cameras somewhere in the Bakhmut direction. This is a serious problem because a lot of logistics, rotations, pickups, and other operations occur at night,” the commander explained.

He added that operations once considered relatively safe until a certain time are now under threat.

“At night, you can be ‘detected’ by a drone or ‘wing,’ and artillery will work on you, which is not always accurate. But if an FPV with a thermal camera flies out at you, your chances are very slim. Silhouettes, people, and entrances to bunkers are much more visible at night. What can be disguised during the day is unmasked by heat at night,” the commander noted.

A military man with the call sign Potter told Kyiv Post that units in the Donetsk region, where he serves, have already encountered night drones, with the first cases dating back about two months.

“Our electronic warfare specialists detected their signal and imagery during the dark period. It was a surprise for us,” the soldier recalled.

Since then, he assured, all units have adjusted and adapted somewhat to camouflage themselves from the night FPVs.

“But in the end, you still can’t protect yourself 100 percent. So every movement is taken into account in case they use such drones against us,” Potter emphasized.

He explained that any movements of personnel and equipment, such as rotations, take place “in the gray” – that is, when it has not yet dawned but isn’t so dark anymore.

“They’re already creating a movement problem because the normal cloaking method will no longer function the way it did before,” Potter added.