Russia said Friday, Dec. 15, that it had thwarted a series of Ukrainian drone attacks in two border regions. Over a two-hour period, 32 drones were shot down over the Crimea peninsula annexed from Ukraine in 2014, the defence ministry said in a statement, without saying if there were any victims or damage.

Earlier, the ministry said in posts on Telegram that six drones targeting "installations on Russian territory" were shot down in the Kursk region, again without providing further details. Drone attacks have been almost daily occurrences in Russia's border regions, though mass attacks are less common. The governor of the Kursk region, Roman Starovoit, confirmed the attacks on Telegram, asking residents in the area to "stay calm".