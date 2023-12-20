During the Diia Summit 2023, President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed the introduction of car buying and selling functionality in the Diia app, stating in his speech, “Today at midnight, the online service for buying and selling cars in Diia will be launched. And I congratulate you on this.”

He said that the process of buying or selling a car, along with obtaining a new technical license and number plates, can be completed within just 15 minutes using a smartphone.

“Today, government officials will present all this in more detail,” Zelensky said.

Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said that the new service will enable vehicle re-registration without the need to visit a Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVS) center. This, he said, will significantly save time for Ukrainians, as car inspections and user verifications will be conducted automatically.

Ihor Klymenko, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, added that only those selling cars for the first time in a year could use online re-registration, preventing “repurchasers” from exploiting the Diia app for their schemes. It should be noted that vehicle payment cannot occur within the app.

During beta testing, Ukrainians have already re-registered 61 cars using Diia.

Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced the possibility of issuing online car sale contracts on the Diia portal, as outlined in Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 1007 published on Sept 22.

The service will be accessible to citizens through the Driver's Electronic Cabinet and the Diia single-state web portal of electronic services.

To complete the purchase and sale contract electronically, the seller and the buyer, after authorization, will fill out the form. The document will automatically be sent to the MVS service center for necessary checks against relevant vehicle registers. After positive processing, the seller and buyer will apply qualified electronic signatures, finalizing the car purchase and sale contract.

The service covers cars, motorcycles, or mopeds. In the application, the seller submits a statement to Diia and shares a QR code or a link to the contract. The buyer signs it and chooses whether to keep the old license plate or opt for a new one.

Additionally, users can request the delivery of a technical passport and a new license plate via a branch of the Ukrposhta postal service, eliminating the need to revisit and queue up at the MVS service center.