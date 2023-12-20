Ukraine’s most cost-effective battlefield weapon – cheap drones taking out Russian heavy weapons costing millions of dollars – is being overwhelmed by similar aircraft mass-purchased and -produced by the Kremlin, and according to drone pilots Kyiv’s continuing reliance on volunteer donations and crowdsourcing won’t allow them to hold that line in the sky much longer. Diego Rodriguez, a Ukrainian frontline drone operator, in comments to Kyiv Post, said that his day-to-day war is an outnumbered fight pitting Ukrainian hobby drones bought by grassroots donations, and modified by volunteers to carry explosives, against Kremlin combat units armed with strike drones purchased by the Russian state and produced on an industrial scale. “Why don’t we (the Ukrainian military) do it (employ attack drones) en masse? Enthusiasts do it, with their own money, volunteers collect the cash, and so on. (But) only the state can implement this on a large scale,” he said. Three other Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) drone operators interviewed for this article confirmed Rodriguez’s comments. By almost any measure, they said, in the Russo-Ukraine war small explosive-toting drones operated by frontline soldiers are critical for combat success and troop survival. In most ground battles, they said, hobby drones converted to drop a grenade or fly an explosive charge in a suicide strike account for around one of every three Russian tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, ammunition trucks, and crew-served weapons destroyed in combat. Other Topics of Interest Eminent Experts Urge Congress to Maintain Support for Ukraine The Task Force of the Friends of Ukraine Network Appeals to Congress not to let Ukraine down in its hour of distress. According to Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation, one of three government agencies involved in transferring crowd-funded drones to Ukrainian army operators, from June through August cheap aircraft priced in the $500-$5,000 range were responsible for the elimination of more than 1,200 Russian heavy weapons. Jury-rigged Chinese Mavic and DJI aircraft are probably the most effective weapons on the Ukrainian battlefield, Myhailo Fedroriv, Minister of Digital Transformation, said in an official statement. First fielded during Russia’s first invasion of Ukraine in 2014-15, civilian drones and drones that teams converted to war use have evolved from a battlefield curiosity into a combat system found in practically all AFU combat units and almost always prioritized as key weapons in the best-commanded ones. By late 2023, practically all Ukrainian combat brigades contained at least a single drone section operating explosives-carrying converted drones bought by donations and delivered by volunteers. Some canny AFU brigadiers carry drone team members on unit registers as cooks, clerks or truck drivers, in order to field multiple drone sections. In 92nd Mechanized Infantry Brigade, one of the AFU’s most decorated fighting formations, the drone group Code 9.2 on Monday claimed its aircraft stopped a Russian Dec. 10 ground attack in its tracks in the eastern Bakhmut sector, and published video of hobby drones dropping grenades through the hatches of halted, brand-new Russian BTR-82 personnel carriers.

State-sponsored attempts to use government contracting to place useful numbers of small attack drones into AFU soldiers’ hands, like US deliveries of a reported 100 Switchblade-300 drones over 2022-23, have been dwarfed by the scale of the Ukraine-Russia war stretching along a 2,000 km front consuming hundreds of drones, on both sides, every day. Instead of government contracting and funding, volunteers and grass-roots activism have stepped in. Robert “Madyar” Brovdi, an army officer running large-scale drone operations in the southern sector, according to statements sourcing parts and equipment as far away as the Netherlands and China, and delivering aircraft to, on average, 15 drone sections operating along the front. In November according to published accounting data he collected and committed $1.5-$2 million in donations, almost all from individual Ukrainian citizens. Recent video published by Brovdi’s information section showed an engagement, geolocated by Kyiv Post to a Ukrainian Marine bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River, in which hobby drones all costing less than a thousand dollars, score multiple hits around the thin armor of the rear engine deck of a Russian T-80 tank worth $1.5-$2 million.

Perhaps Ukraine’s largest-scale operation delivering small attack drones into Ukrainian soldiers’ hands is called Armiya Droniv, a volunteer-run operation run under United24, a high-profile umbrella initiative created to draw international corporate and individual donations to Ukrainian self-defense efforts. The Office of President Volodymyr Zelensky runs United24. According to published financials, in October and November 2023 the group collected $7-$7.5 million in donations, each month, in donations for Ukrainian defense needs, of which a portion went to drone construction or acquisition. In October 2023, the last month the group published data, drones delivered to AFU units via volunteer donations to United24 resulted in the destruction of, among other heavy weapons, 208 Russian tanks, 272 armored personnel carriers and 331 artillery systems. Those kill claims, if accurate, have produced one of the most lopsided cost-to-kill ratios in modern warfare. Theoretically, for every dollar donated to the purchase of a Ukrainian attack drone by United24, at least $100-$150 of Russian military equipment was destroyed.