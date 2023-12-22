Police have arrested a senior Ukrainian defense ministry official suspected of embezzling €36 million ($40 million) for the purchase of much-needed artillery shells in the war against Russia, officials said Friday.

Prosecutors said the official, whose identity they did not reveal, had developed a system under which he bought artillery shells at inflated prices.

“The director of one of the main defense ministry services has been placed in detention,” said the prosecutor's statement.

Searches carried out at the suspect's home had turned up documents confirming the scheme, it added.

Ukraine has had to deal with a series of corruption scandals in recent months, including several others within the defense ministry.

AFP
