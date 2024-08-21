The local administration in the Sudzha district deceived both the Russian leadership and local residents during the first days of Ukraine’s offensive into the Kursk region on, according to a Ukrainian Defense Forces phone interception.

In it Oleksandr Harkavenko, the head of the administration of the Goncharovka settlement said:

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“We reported very good news to Moscow for two days. At that moment, we were losing so much territory.” The intercepted conversation was published by the Russian-Israeli entrepreneur Leonid Nevzlin on Aug. 18.

According to him, the leadership of the Kursk region deliberately deceived residents that the situation was under control, while leaving them to their own devices.

A few weeks before the start of the offensive in Goncharovka, Russian troops placed a 122mm Grad multi-barreled rocket launcher system (MLRS) in the middle of a residential area from where it opened fire on Ukraine.

Advertisement

Harkavenko said: “They built and worked right in the middle of Grad Street, you know? And I personally saw it, it surprised me. It was two, three weeks before [the incursion] happened.”

He concluded that the Ukrainian army’s success was good intelligence, and thorough preparation of the operation assisted by endemic corruption.

“Well, how else do they move deftly through forests and country roads, can you understand? They didn't just move along central roads. That's what surprised me. Everyone is blaming treason. Here all those civilians who have experienced what has happened and continue to worry about treason,” he said. “But I will tell you honestly, my opinion is the purest, corrupt sloppiness.”

The Kursk Incursion: a Symbol on Which to Build Ukraine’s Future
Other Topics of Interest

The Kursk Incursion: a Symbol on Which to Build Ukraine’s Future

Thoughts on the symbolic and psychological significance of the Kursk Incursion that Ukraine and the West can use to their advantage in defeating Russia.

Kyiv Post has published some of the most revealing and shocking intercepted Russian conversations, some of which you can read at the links below:

‘He Was Riddled With Holes’ – Russian Soldier Recounts Shooting of Commander

‘Soldiers Drink Their Urine’ - Russian Soldier on Hellish Conditions

Advertisement

‘I’ll Put a D-30 on You’ – Russian Commander Coerces Soldiers to Advance in Kharkiv Region Under Threat of Death

‘Kyiv Never Bombed and Russians Are Dying’ – Russian Wife Complains About Kremlin

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
33 Years Ago This Week the Fate of Ukraine and the World Hung in the Balance Ukraine
OPINION: 33 Years Ago This Week the Fate of Ukraine and the World Hung in the Balance
By Bohdan Nahaylo
39m ago
Ukraine Targets Russian S-300 Air Defense Missile System in Russia’s Rostov Region ATACMS
Ukraine Targets Russian S-300 Air Defense Missile System in Russia’s Rostov Region
By Kyiv Post
54m ago
The Kursk Incursion: a Symbol on Which to Build Ukraine’s Future Putin
OPINION: The Kursk Incursion: a Symbol on Which to Build Ukraine’s Future
By Adam Borowski
2h ago
Putin Likens Ukraine's Kursk Incursion to School Massacre War in Ukraine
Putin Likens Ukraine's Kursk Incursion to School Massacre
By AFP
2h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Putin Visits Chechnya For First Time Since 2011
Next » Putin Likens Ukraine's Kursk Incursion to School Massacre