At one of his signature rallies, this time in the swing state of Georgia, on Tuesday, US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump told a crowd that America is “very close to World War III” and promised his followers that he would “get out of there,” meaning Ukraine. He blamed US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for “getting us into this war” and continuing to support Kyiv.

“Biden and Kamala got us into this war in Ukraine, and now they can’t get us out,” he said in his performance to his largely isolationist base. “They can’t get us out. I watched him: ‘We will win, we will…’ He's been saying that for three years,” Trump added.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. Advertisement

The real estate heir, who could excuse himself from military service during the Vietnam War because of alleged bone spurs in his feet and went on to study business management, lectured the crowd on his perspective of the Kremlin’s modern military history.

“They beat Hitler, they beat Napoleon. That’s what they do. They fight, and it’s not pleasant,” said the former president, who many times has boasted about how he and the autocratic Russian leader are “good friends.”

Once again, he called President Volodymyr Zelensky the “greatest salesman on Earth,” claiming that “every time Zelensky comes to the United States, he walks away with a hundred billion”, a common refrain from Trump when addressing his typically Southern and Midwestern rural followers.

Other Topics of Interest Ukrainians Deploy Heavy Vampire Drones to Transport Robot Dogs to Frontlines A Ukrainian aerial scout told Kyiv Post that drones designed for rapid infantry landings on the battlefield or even behind enemy lines could appear shortly.

“But we’re stuck in that war unless I’m president. I’ll get it done. I’ll get it negotiated. I’ll get out. We gotta get out,” Trump said.

The candidate went on to claim that Washington has given Kyiv “close to $300 billion”, using an apparently arbitrary figure that might play well in an un-moderated setting, while Europe has given “a small fraction of that number.”

Advertisement

“Do you think Biden lies awake at night, thinking how do we get Europe to pay? No, he goes to sleep!” Trump concluded.

According to the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW), as of February of this year, America’s European, Asian, and NATO allies had committed more than $178 billion to support Ukraine. That amount was more than the US had committed at the time.

After a long partisan fight in Washington and a funding bill that Trump opposed, the US offered an additional $61 billion to Ukraine in April. Still, according to the US-based Council on Foreign Relations, Washington had committed a total of $175 billion to Ukraine, even after the controversial bill was passed.

The military aid funding the US provides to Ukraine is almost entirely spent within the States. In reality, these congressional funds pay American defense industry companies to produce new state-of-the-art munitions and weapons systems for the US Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps that will replace the stockpiles of older technology systems in the American arsenal, often at the end of their shelf lives and scheduled for destruction.