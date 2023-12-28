The recent draft law on improving mobilization submitted by the Cabinet of Ministers contains a number of provisions that may violate the Constitution of Ukraine.

According to Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, the proposal would introduce restrictions for alleged draft dodgers contrary to their rights.

“There is a direct provision of the Constitution: a person cannot be restricted in his or her rights,” said the Ombudsman on Ukrainian TV on Dec. 27.

According to him, there is a provision that allows restrictions on the rights of citizens under martial law, but they cannot be restricted “indefinitely.”

“If a person officially owns, for example, a house, we cannot legally prohibit him or her from selling this house or buying another one. This would directly contradict the Constitution of Ukraine,” Lubinets said.

The Ombudsman said that Ukraine cannot turn into a state similar to the Russian Federation, where the Constitution will be just a piece of paper.

Earlier, on Dec. 25, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law regulating mobilization, recruitment and military service.

The bill proposes to change the conscription age from 27 to 25 years. It provides for compulsory basic general military training of up to 3 months for all citizens aged 18 to 25 at all educational institutions.

The document also delineates restrictions on the rights of Ukrainians who allegedly evade military registration and military service, military registration for Ukrainians abroad, and the mobilization of people with disabilities.

Russia Allegedly Interfered With Ukrainian Fighter Purchase From ‘Other Side of the Planet’
Other Topics of Interest

Russia Allegedly Interfered With Ukrainian Fighter Purchase From ‘Other Side of the Planet’

Ukrainian defense industry official accuses Moscow of interfering with negotiated sale, threatening to halt joint projects. Informed speculation suggests deal was for Peruvian MiG-29s.

Kyiv Post wrote more about this draft law here.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
RELATED ARTICLES
What Christmas 2023 in Ukraine Means as Russia's war Rages On Ukraine
6 hours ago
What Christmas 2023 in Ukraine Means as Russia's war Rages On
By Kyiv Post
Another Video of Russian Troops Executing Ukrainian POWs Emerges, Prosecutor's Office Identifies Suspects War in Ukraine
7 hours ago
Another Video of Russian Troops Executing Ukrainian POWs Emerges, Prosecutor's Office Identifies Suspects
By Julia Struck
Hybrid Air Defense and ‘Ukrainian Shahed’ Drones: Achievements of Ukraine’s Defense Industry Drones
8 hours ago
Hybrid Air Defense and ‘Ukrainian Shahed’ Drones: Achievements of Ukraine’s Defense Industry
By Maryna Shashkova
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Hybrid Air Defense and ‘Ukrainian Shahed’ Drones: Achievements of Ukraine’s Defense Industry
Next » Almost Naked' Moscow Party Triggers Conservative Backlash