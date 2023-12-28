Latest

Zelensky’s Party Leader Proposes Military Training for Ukrainian Lawmakers
Ukraine
Jan. 26, 16:12
Arakhamia believes lawmakers and civil servants should train part-time for military service alongside other citizens. He also said Ukrainians deserve a better explanation of how mobilization works.
By Julia Struck
Zelensky Proposes Multiple Citizenship for Diaspora and Foreign Fighters On the Day of Unity
Ukraine
Jan. 22, 14:09
Except for Russian citizens, the new law will allow ethnic Ukrainians and their descendants around the world, as well as all those who fight for Ukraine’s freedom, to also have Ukrainian citizenship.
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine’s Parliament Supports Draft Law on Lobbying
Ukraine
Jan. 11, 00:52
The Verkhovna Rada voted for the draft law, an EU requirement, with 309 in support of it and none opposed.
By Kyiv Post
Draft Law On Military Call-Up Violates Ukrainian Constitution, Ukraine’s Ombudsman Says
Verkhovna Rada
Dec. 28, 2023
On Dec. 25, the Cabinet of Ministers registered a new draft law on changing the rules of mobilization in Ukraine in parliament, but some of the clauses may violate the Ukrainian Constitution.
By Kyiv Post
Ukrainians Trust Armed Forces More Than Any Other State Body – Survey
Ukraine
Dec. 27, 2023
A new study finds that while more than half of Ukrainians generally trust their government bodies, trust in the military was the highest, with 94 percent saying they trust the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
By Kyiv Post
Sweeping Changes Proposed to Ukraine’s Draft Law
Ukraine
Dec. 26, 2023
The proposal introduces email and employer summons, mobilization for some with disabilities, stricter rules for higher education deferments and military registration for Ukrainians abroad.
By Julia Struck
Ukraine Legalizes Medical Cannabis: Here’s What You Need to Know
Ukraine
Dec. 21, 2023
The law is set to take effect in the second half of 2024, six months after its publication. During this period, the Ukrainian government will develop by-laws for implementation of the new legislation.
By Julia Struck
Parliament Okays Hire of 300 New Detectives to Fight Corruption
Ukraine
Dec. 9, 2023
Fighting corruption is a key part of Ukraine's EU bid. Along with hiring new detectives at NABU, parliament also voted to strengthen another anti-corruption agency, the NACP. 
By Kyiv Post
Zelensky’s Representative in Parliament Dismissed Following Comments on ‘Conscription via Email’
Zelensky
Dec. 7, 2023
Venislavsky said that the rationale behind his removal from the position of the presidential representative was his involvement in multiple military projects.
By Alisa Orlova
Ukrainian Members of Parliament Defend Moscow’s Proxy Church
Religion
Nov. 28, 2023
Of the 50 signatories to an initiative to block Kyiv’s ban on the Moscow-linked church, 20 are members of the president’s own party, many of whom occupy top positions in parliamentary committees.
By Kyiv Post
Corruption Case Against Ukrainian Deputies - One Attempts to Pay Bribe Using Bitcoin
Servant of the People party
Nov. 22, 2023
A member of Ukraine’s parliamentary anti-corruption committee, has been exposed for attempting to offer a bribe in Bitcoin, equivalent to $50,000.
By Julia Struck
Border Service Responds to BBC Report on Ukrainian Draft Dodgers
Poland
Nov. 17, 2023
Since the imposition of martial law, units of the State Border Service have apprehended 16,700 Ukrainian citizens attempting illegal border crossings.
By Kyiv Post
Ukrainian Lawmaker Dubinsky Charged with High Treason, Linked to Russian Subversive Group
Ukraine
Nov. 13, 2023
Security Service sources told Kyiv Post that a Verkhovna Rada member is implicated in a high treason case against Ukraine for spreading false info about the higher political and military leadership.
By Julia Struck
Ukraine’s Second Wartime Budget: Some Basic Figures
War in Ukraine
Nov. 13, 2023
Kyiv has set aside $47 billion, 22 percent of the country’s GDP, for defense in Ukraine’s second wartime budget following Russia’s full-scale invasion.
By Viktoriia Stepanenko
Will Budapest Block Ukraine’s Path to Joining the EU?
Hungary
Nov. 11, 2023
Budapest, which has maintained friendly relations with the Kremlin despite its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, has categorically opposed Ukraine's EU membership.
By Viktoriia Stepanenko
Donate to the Armed Forces Then You Can Go Abroad - Legislative Spam or Real Intent?
Legal
Nov. 10, 2023
The Ukrainian Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights concluded that the proposed draft law to allow those of military age to go abroad is unconstitutional and too open to different interpretations.
By Julia Struck