A Russian plane believed to be carrying six people has crashed in mountainous northeastern Afghanistan, the air transport agency Rosaviatsia announced Sunday. 

A Falcon 10 on Saturday evening "disappeared from the radar" and communication was lost on Saturday evening, the federal agency said.

"According to preliminary  information, six people were aboard the aircraft: four crew and two passengers."

The two-engined French-built business jet, owned by a company called Athletic Group and a private individual, was on a hospital flight from India to Uzbekistan and Russia. 

The agency added that "the search to find the aircraft is continuing".

A provincial government official in Afghanistan told AFP the aircraft came down in Badakhshan province, which borders China, Tajikistan and Pakistan.

Advertisement

"The plane has crashed but the location is not known yet. We have sent teams but they have not arrived yet," said Zabihullah Amiri, head of the provincial information department.

"We were informed by local people in the morning."

The area of the crash is eight hours by road from the provincial capital Faizabad, said Amiri.

The mighty Hindu Kush mountain range cuts through the province, which is home to Afghanistan's highest peak, Mount Noshaq at 7,492 metres (24,580 feet) tall.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
RELATED ARTICLES
Munich Security Conference Insider: Day 2 - Zelensky, Scholz and Shadow of Trump Ukraine
6 hours ago
Munich Security Conference Insider: Day 2 - Zelensky, Scholz and Shadow of Trump
By Irina Pavlova
US 'Can't Play Political Games' Over Ukraine Aid: VP Harris Ukraine
9 hours ago
US 'Can't Play Political Games' Over Ukraine Aid: VP Harris
By AFP
Dozens Detained in Russia as Navalny's Family Seek Body Russia
9 hours ago
Dozens Detained in Russia as Navalny's Family Seek Body
By AFP
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Kyiv Confirms Successful Drone Attack on Military Factory in Russia’s Tula Region
Next » Ukraine's SBU Claims Drone Attack on Russian Gas Terminal Near St. Petersburg