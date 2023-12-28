Latest
War in Ukraine
Jan. 26, 17:48
Ukraine has raised the possibility of a “deliberate provocation,” claiming that several high-ranking Russian officials were prohibited by FSB to board the aircraft at the last minute.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 24, 11:26
Kyiv Says No 'Reliable Information' on Downed Plane as Russia Claims 65 Ukrainian POWs on Board Crashed Il-76
Moscow said 65 captured Ukrainian soldiers were killed when an IL-76 plane was shot down in its western Belgorod region ahead of a planned prisoner exchange between the two sides.
Russia
Jan. 21, 11:56
The two-engined French-built business jet, owned by a company called Athletic Group and a private individual, was on a hospital flight from India to Uzbekistan and Russia.
Ukraine
Jan. 18, 08:24
Anniversary of Top-Level Tragedy: Helicopter Crash Killed Minister of Internal Affairs, His Team and Five Bystanders
In an avoidable tragedy, the top three leaders of a single government ministry undertook a helicopter flight in marginal weather conditions with aircrew and supervisors violating flight safety rules.
Putin
Jan. 16, 15:11
As Russia’s prime minister echoed Putin’s plans to replace foreign commercial aircraft with domestic models, its airlines staggered from one safety and financial crisis to another.
Aviation
Jan. 15, 13:09
On Sunday evening, Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down a Russian AWACS-like surveillance, and command and control platform, as well as another flying command post already in short supply.
Russia
Jan. 12, 12:50
Sanctions have deprived Russia’s airline industry of the parts it needs to keep its Boeing, Airbus and other western planes airworthy and things are getting desperate.
Russia
Jan. 4, 14:55
Kyiv Post sources in the special services report that a Su-34 fighter-bomber burned down at the Shagol airfield in Chelyabinsk last night, with hints of HUR involvement.
Ukraine
Dec. 28, 2023
ANALYSIS: Russia Allegedly Interfered With Ukrainian Fighter Purchase From ‘Other Side of the Planet’
Ukrainian defense industry official accuses Moscow of interfering with negotiated sale, threatening to halt joint projects. Informed speculation suggests deal was for Peruvian MiG-29s.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 22, 2023
Without disclosing details, the Air Force commander claimed kills on three Su-34s in response to Russia’s overnight “Shahed” attack. The downed jets are platforms for Kh-59 missiles and guided bombs.
Russia
Dec. 8, 2023
The majority of planes operated by Russian airlines are made by either Airbus or Boeing, Western companies that have stopped doing business with Russia.
SBU
Dec. 4, 2023
Ukraine’s intelligence service, the SBU, says it caught two suspects intending to sell aircraft parts for the MiG-29 to Russia, with a total value exceeding Hr.10 million ($273,000).
Russia
Dec. 2, 2023
The latest incident comes just a few days after a Ukrainian hack of Kremlin records revealed Russia’s stricken airline industry is “on the verge of collapse."
War in Ukraine
Dec. 2, 2023
Andriy Yermak was addressing international diplomats at a gathering in Boryspil International Airport on Friday.
War in Ukraine
Nov. 30, 2023
Despite being one of the most capable 4++ generation fighter jets in Russian service, the Su-35 has yet to make a difference on Ukraine’s battlefield.
Ukraine
Nov. 30, 2023
Reports carried by a number of international media sites on Wednesday showed Russia had until recently received aircraft spares originating from Ukrainian enterprises.