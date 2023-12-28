Latest

EXPLAINED: Russian IL-76 Downed, But Who Was On Board?
War in Ukraine
Jan. 26, 17:48
EXPLAINED: Russian IL-76 Downed, But Who Was On Board?
Ukraine has raised the possibility of a “deliberate provocation,” claiming that several high-ranking Russian officials were prohibited by FSB to board the aircraft at the last minute.
By Anya Korzun
Kyiv Says No 'Reliable Information' on Downed Plane as Russia Claims 65 Ukrainian POWs on Board Crashed Il-76
War in Ukraine
Jan. 24, 11:26
Kyiv Says No 'Reliable Information' on Downed Plane as Russia Claims 65 Ukrainian POWs on Board Crashed Il-76
Moscow said 65 captured Ukrainian soldiers were killed when an IL-76 plane was shot down in its western Belgorod region ahead of a planned prisoner exchange between the two sides.
By Alisa Orlova
Russian Plane Crashes in Northeast Afghan Mountains
Russia
Jan. 21, 11:56
Russian Plane Crashes in Northeast Afghan Mountains
The two-engined French-built business jet, owned by a company called Athletic Group and a private individual, was on a hospital flight from India to Uzbekistan and Russia. 
By AFP
Anniversary of Top-Level Tragedy: Helicopter Crash Killed Minister of Internal Affairs, His Team and Five Bystanders
Ukraine
Jan. 18, 08:24
Anniversary of Top-Level Tragedy: Helicopter Crash Killed Minister of Internal Affairs, His Team and Five Bystanders
In an avoidable tragedy, the top three leaders of a single government ministry undertook a helicopter flight in marginal weather conditions with aircrew and supervisors violating flight safety rules.
By Maryna Shashkova
Kremlin’s Plan to Build 1,000 Airliners Might Be Too Late to Save Russia’s Airlines
Putin
Jan. 16, 15:11
Kremlin’s Plan to Build 1,000 Airliners Might Be Too Late to Save Russia’s Airlines
As Russia’s prime minister echoed Putin’s plans to replace foreign commercial aircraft with domestic models, its airlines staggered from one safety and financial crisis to another.
By Kyiv Post
A Quick Guide to Russia’s Downed A-50 and Ilyushin Il-22M Command Planes
Aviation
Jan. 15, 13:09
ANALYSIS: A Quick Guide to Russia’s Downed A-50 and Ilyushin Il-22M Command Planes
On Sunday evening, Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down a Russian AWACS-like surveillance, and command and control platform, as well as another flying command post already in short supply.
By Christopher Stewart
Russian Aviation Industry Woes Continue as Airlines Forced to Extend Use of 50-Year-Old Antonovs
Russia
Jan. 12, 12:50
Russian Aviation Industry Woes Continue as Airlines Forced to Extend Use of 50-Year-Old Antonovs
Sanctions have deprived Russia’s airline industry of the parts it needs to keep its Boeing, Airbus and other western planes airworthy and things are getting desperate.
By Kyiv Post
Su-34 Fighter-Bomber Burns on the Tarmac East of Russia’s Ural Mountains
Russia
Jan. 4, 14:55
Su-34 Fighter-Bomber Burns on the Tarmac East of Russia’s Ural Mountains
Kyiv Post sources in the special services report that a Su-34 fighter-bomber burned down at the Shagol airfield in Chelyabinsk last night, with hints of HUR involvement.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Featured
Kyiv Says No 'Reliable Information' on Downed Plane as Russia Claims 65 Ukrainian POWs on Board Crashed Il-76

Kyiv Says No 'Reliable Information' on Downed Plane as Russia Claims 65 Ukrainian POWs on Board Crashed Il-76

Anniversary of Top-Level Tragedy: Helicopter Crash Killed Minister of Internal Affairs, His Team and Five Bystanders

Anniversary of Top-Level Tragedy: Helicopter Crash Killed Minister of Internal Affairs, His Team and Five Bystanders

A Quick Guide to Russia’s Downed A-50 and Ilyushin Il-22M Command Planes

ANALYSIS: A Quick Guide to Russia’s Downed A-50 and Ilyushin Il-22M Command Planes

Russia Allegedly Interfered With Ukrainian Fighter Purchase From ‘Other Side of the Planet’
Ukraine
Dec. 28, 2023
ANALYSIS: Russia Allegedly Interfered With Ukrainian Fighter Purchase From ‘Other Side of the Planet’
Ukrainian defense industry official accuses Moscow of interfering with negotiated sale, threatening to halt joint projects. Informed speculation suggests deal was for Peruvian MiG-29s.
By Christopher Stewart
Ukrainian Air Force Takes Down Three Russian Su-34s, Patriot Potentially Engaged
War in Ukraine
Dec. 22, 2023
Ukrainian Air Force Takes Down Three Russian Su-34s, Patriot Potentially Engaged
Without disclosing details, the Air Force commander claimed kills on three Su-34s in response to Russia’s overnight “Shahed” attack. The downed jets are platforms for Kh-59 missiles and guided bombs.
By Julia Struck
Russia Opens Probe into Emergency Landing of Airliner
Russia
Dec. 8, 2023
Russia Opens Probe into Emergency Landing of Airliner
The majority of planes operated by Russian airlines are made by either Airbus or Boeing, Western companies that have stopped doing business with Russia.
By AFP
Ukraine Thwarts Illicit Sale of Stolen MiG-29 Fighter Spare Parts to Russia
SBU
Dec. 4, 2023
Ukraine Thwarts Illicit Sale of Stolen MiG-29 Fighter Spare Parts to Russia
Ukraine’s intelligence service, the SBU, says it caught two suspects intending to sell aircraft parts for the MiG-29 to Russia, with a total value exceeding Hr.10 million ($273,000).
By Kyiv Post
Russia’s Crumbling Aviation Industry Suffers Yet Another Emergency Landing
Russia
Dec. 2, 2023
Russia’s Crumbling Aviation Industry Suffers Yet Another Emergency Landing
The latest incident comes just a few days after a Ukrainian hack of Kremlin records revealed Russia’s stricken airline industry is “on the verge of collapse."
By Kyiv Post
Kyiv Confident International Airport Will Soon Reopen
War in Ukraine
Dec. 2, 2023
Kyiv Confident International Airport Will Soon Reopen
Andriy Yermak was addressing international diplomats at a gathering in Boryspil International Airport on Friday.
By Kyiv Post
A Quick Guide to the Russian Sukhoi Su-35 Fighter Jets in Ukraine in-depth
War in Ukraine
Nov. 30, 2023
A Quick Guide to the Russian Sukhoi Su-35 Fighter Jets in Ukraine
Despite being one of the most capable 4++ generation fighter jets in Russian service, the Su-35 has yet to make a difference on Ukraine’s battlefield.
By Leo Chiu
UkrOboronProm Denies Reports that It Provided Aviation Components to Russia
Ukraine
Nov. 30, 2023
UkrOboronProm Denies Reports that It Provided Aviation Components to Russia
Reports carried by a number of international media sites on Wednesday showed Russia had until recently received aircraft spares originating from Ukrainian enterprises.
By Kyiv Post