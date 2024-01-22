The UK earlier this month became the first country to sign a comprehensive security agreement with Kyiv. Signed with much fanfare, President Zelensky described the event as a “watershed moment in European history.” The document, whose stated intention is “ending forever Russia’s unprovoked attacks on Ukraine,” covers a wide range of areas, from sanctions to cyber security to Ukrainian domestic reforms. But the most pressing and consequential is how the UK intends to support Ukraine not only in its current fight against Russian aggression, but also any future attacks. A British official told Kyiv Post: “As the Prime Minister said during his visit, the UK was the first to train Ukrainian troops, the first in Europe to provide lethal weapons, the first to commit modern tanks, and the first to provide long-range missiles. Advertisement “The fact we have now signed this agreement is further demonstration of our resolve to be with Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

⚡️Ukrainian President #Zelensky and British Prime Minister #Sunak on Friday signed a security accord between the two countries in #Kyiv.



Zelenskiy said it would remain in effect until Ukraine joined #NATO, describing it as an "unprecedented security agreement," as reported by… pic.twitter.com/7kk2OylvXE — KyivPost (@KyivPost) January 12, 2024