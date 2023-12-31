in-depth
1 day ago
Ukrainian scientist Volodymyr Vernadsky was ahead of his time. His encyclopedic knowledge led him to posit a view of matter and the Earth as uniquely alive, with humanity as a guiding force.
Ukraine
Jan. 22, 11:12
A British official told Kyiv Post that the UK “goes fast and goes first” when it comes to Ukraine, and more than 30 other countries are set to follow.
Tanks
Jan. 20, 15:29
The US-manufactured Bradley is stand-out weapon on the battlefield in Ukraine thanks to its powerful weapons, outstanding optics and excellent cross-country ability.
US
Jan. 16, 08:15
The Anglo-French missiles have been celebrated for their ability to strike against key Russian targets in Crimea and elsewhere, but they aren’t the only decisive factor in achieving success.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 10, 15:46
Russia is set to begin mass production of its new precision-guided glide bomb, which has been under development since 2016, according to a Rostec statement.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 7, 11:44
OPINION: Charap and Other US ‘Wise Men’ Who Would Manage America’s Decline – at the Expense of Ukraine
Without a grasp of how Russia understands its national destiny, any US attempt to pragmatically manage Moscow’s aggression becomes an elaborate recipe for managing America’s decline.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 7, 11:04
The need for drones is dire on the front line. The Royal United Services Institute (UK) estimates that Ukraine is losing 10,000 per month.
Ukraine
Jan. 1, 14:05
Putin tried to justify his full-scale invasion with an essay that denied any substantive distinction between Ukrainians and Russians. But he willfully ignored the most crucial historical difference.
Ukraine
Dec. 31, 2023
The Ukrainian Cossacks’ victories under Petro Sahaidachny’s leadership inspire the present-day defenders of Ukraine to outfight the Russians with skill and courage rather than numerical strength.
Germany
Dec. 31, 2023
Germany announced a new aid package for Ukraine, which includes the transfer of three more Gepard anti-aircraft guns. Much of Ukraine’s success in defending its air space is due to the Gepard.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 29, 2023
The Russo-Ukrainian war is not a local conflict. The future of Europe is at stake. An in-depth five-part analysis examines the options facing the West.
Europe
Dec. 28, 2023
The Russo-Ukrainian war is not a local conflict. The future of Europe is at stake. An in-depth five-part analysis examines the options facing the West.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 27, 2023
The Russo-Ukrainian war is not a local conflict. The future of Europe is at stake. An in-depth five-part analysis examines the options facing the West.
Europe
Dec. 26, 2023
The Russo-Ukrainian war is not a local conflict. The future of Europe is at stake. An in-depth 5-part analysis examines the options facing the West.
Ukraine
Dec. 24, 2023
To protect democracy, Europe and Ukraine, the West must get its act together and that means being clear about its goal and strategy.
Dec. 23, 2023
Looking back in order to better look forward: What Ukraine’s goals are and what’s required from NATO.
