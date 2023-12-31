in-depth

1 day ago
Volodymyr Vernadsky: Ukraine’s Scientific Genius
Ukrainian scientist Volodymyr Vernadsky was ahead of his time. His encyclopedic knowledge led him to posit a view of matter and the Earth as uniquely alive, with humanity as a guiding force.
By Andriy Bondar
Ukraine
Jan. 22, 11:12
Why the 'Watershed' UK–Ukraine Security Agreement Is a Game-Changer
A British official told Kyiv Post that the UK “goes fast and goes first” when it comes to Ukraine, and more than 30 other countries are set to follow.
By Chris York, Maryna Shashkova
Tanks
Jan. 20, 15:29
ANALYSIS: How Ukraine’s M2 Bradleys Take Out Russia's Best T-90 Tanks
The US-manufactured Bradley is stand-out weapon on the battlefield in Ukraine thanks to its powerful weapons, outstanding optics and excellent cross-country ability.
By Bohdan Tuzov
US
Jan. 16, 08:15
ANALYSIS: Why US-Made ADM-160 Decoy Missiles Are Crucial to Storm Shadow Successes
The Anglo-French missiles have been celebrated for their ability to strike against key Russian targets in Crimea and elsewhere, but they aren’t the only decisive factor in achieving success.
By Steve Brown
War in Ukraine
Jan. 10, 15:46
Russia's New DREL Cluster Glide Bomb – What You Need to Know
Russia is set to begin mass production of its new precision-guided glide bomb, which has been under development since 2016, according to a Rostec statement.
By Kyiv Post
War in Ukraine
Jan. 7, 11:44
OPINION: Charap and Other US ‘Wise Men’ Who Would Manage America’s Decline – at the Expense of Ukraine
Without a grasp of how Russia understands its national destiny, any US attempt to pragmatically manage Moscow’s aggression becomes an elaborate recipe for managing America’s decline.
By Stash Luczkiw
War in Ukraine
Jan. 7, 11:04
Drone Arms Race on Battlefield Ukraine
The need for drones is dire on the front line. The Royal United Services Institute (UK) estimates that Ukraine is losing 10,000 per month.
By David Kirichenko
Ukraine
Jan. 1, 14:05
On the Historical Disunity of Ukrainians and Russians
Putin tried to justify his full-scale invasion with an essay that denied any substantive distinction between Ukrainians and Russians. But he willfully ignored the most crucial historical difference.
By James Terpak
Ukraine
Dec. 31, 2023
Sahaidachny: Ukrainian Leader Whose Cossacks Saved Europe From Ottomans
The Ukrainian Cossacks’ victories under Petro Sahaidachny’s leadership inspire the present-day defenders of Ukraine to outfight the Russians with skill and courage rather than numerical strength.
By Andriy Bondar
Germany
Dec. 31, 2023
Germany’s Gepards: All You Need to Know
Germany announced a new aid package for Ukraine, which includes the transfer of three more Gepard anti-aircraft guns. Much of Ukraine’s success in defending its air space is due to the Gepard.
By Bohdan Tuzov
War in Ukraine
Dec. 29, 2023
OPINION: Europe in Flames: What Is to Be Done (Part 5)
The Russo-Ukrainian war is not a local conflict. The future of Europe is at stake. An in-depth five-part analysis examines the options facing the West.
By Hans Petter Midttun
Europe
Dec. 28, 2023
OPINION: Europe in Flames: The Next Conflict (Part 4)
The Russo-Ukrainian war is not a local conflict. The future of Europe is at stake. An in-depth five-part analysis examines the options facing the West.
By Hans Petter Midttun
War in Ukraine
Dec. 27, 2023
OPINION: Europe in Flames: the Factors of Concern (part 2)
The Russo-Ukrainian war is not a local conflict. The future of Europe is at stake. An in-depth five-part analysis examines the options facing the West.
By Hans Petter Midttun
Europe
Dec. 26, 2023
OPINION: Europe in Flames – a Prognosis for 2024, Part 1
The Russo-Ukrainian war is not a local conflict. The future of Europe is at stake. An in-depth 5-part analysis examines the options facing the West.
By Hans Petter Midttun
Ukraine
Dec. 24, 2023
ANALYSIS: A Strategy for Sustainable Peace in Europe, Part 3 (concluded)
To protect democracy, Europe and Ukraine, the West must get its act together and that means being clear about its goal and strategy.
By Anders Aslund, Andrius Kubilius
Dec. 23, 2023
ANALYSIS: A Strategy for Sustainable Peace in Europe, Part 2
Looking back in order to better look forward: What Ukraine’s goals are and what’s required from NATO.
By Anders Aslund, Andrius Kubilius