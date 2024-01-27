President Zelensky has marked Holocaust Memorial Day by saying human life “must remain the highest value for all nations in the world.”

In a post on social media, the Ukrainian president remembered those that were killed during “the Nazi crime that will never be forgotten.”

He added: “Every new generation must learn the truth about the Holocaust. Human life must remain the highest value for all nations in the world.

“So that humanity always remembers that even in the darkest of times, it is worth believing and helping the light to triumph.”