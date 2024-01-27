President Zelensky has marked Holocaust Memorial Day by saying human life “must remain the highest value for all nations in the world.”
In a post on social media, the Ukrainian president remembered those that were killed during “the Nazi crime that will never be forgotten.”
He added: “Every new generation must learn the truth about the Holocaust. Human life must remain the highest value for all nations in the world.
“So that humanity always remembers that even in the darkest of times, it is worth believing and helping the light to triumph.”
Today, the world commemorates the millions of Holocaust victims. The Nazi crime that will never be forgotten. The manmade disaster that claimed the lives of millions of innocent people. Six million Jews were killed...— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 27, 2024
Every new generation must learn the truth about the… pic.twitter.com/yq6kMN9JOz
Jan. 27 is the date in 1945 on which the Auschwitz concentration camp was liberated.
One million European Jews died at the camp build by Nazi Germany in occupied Poland between 1940 and 1945, along with more than 100,000 non-Jews.
The date later became Holocaust Memorial Day, with today marking the 79th anniversary.
Yet this week, it was Israel that was facing accusations of genocide on the international stage.
South Africa, long a vocal supporter of the Palestinian cause, brought a case against Israel to the UN's top court, accusing it of breaching the 1948 UN Genocide Convention, set up after World War II and the Holocaust.
The International Court of Justice said Israel must prevent genocidal acts in its war with Hamas and allow aid into Gaza, but stopped short of calling for an end to the fighting.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (0)