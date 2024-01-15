Latest
France
12 hours ago
French billionaire Xavier Niel announced the purchase of Lifecell, a Ukrainian mobile operator, but the deal is still subjected to approvals by the Ukrainian government.
France
2 days ago
Russia published a list of supposed “French mercenaries” who were killed in a strike on Kharkiv, but all evidence suggested otherwise – including someone who knew them all.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 19, 03:37
Kremlin claims advance northeast of Bakhmut; Partners promise 1M artillery shells in 2024; No attack on French soldiers, Paris says; Moscow also makes marginal advances around Avdiivka
Ukraine
Jan. 18, 17:28
The combat-tested Caesar self-propelled 155mm howitzers are among the very best being used in Ukraine, and the pledged number would be a significant boost to the existing Ukrainian arsenal.
France
Jan. 18, 16:41
Slated to attend the meeting Rustem Umerov canceled his visit to Paris at the last moment “for security reasons” but participated in the event chaired by his French counterpart online.
France
Jan. 17, 09:09
The SCALP cruise missile made its way to Ukraine in 2023, and Kyiv has been using it to strike strategic Russian targets to great effect – albeit some minor tweaks are required.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 17, 04:44
Biden to push Ukraine aid with Republicans; France to send Kyiv more missiles; Putin threatens Baltics over deportations; Russia gains in Donetsk, Luhansk; Brussels checks math on weapons provided
Ukraine
Jan. 16, 11:13
Kyiv may boycott the Olympic Games in Paris if Russian and Belarusian athletes compete. Meanwhile, it's raised the issue of Iranian athletes' too as it provides Russia with deadly drones.
Ukraine
Jan. 16, 00:43
“The Weimar Triangle has been revived and I think that is a good thing,” French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said, referring to a regional alliance of France, Germany and Poland set up in 1991.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 15, 05:00
Zelensky off to Davos on Monday; More hypersonic missiles explode around Ukraine, as France and UK reps in Kyiv offer help; Zaluzhny tours front lines; Russians move forward in Avdiivka and Kupyansk
Europe
Jan. 14, 20:31
The European Union is due to hold a meeting on February 1 to unblock the 50-billion-euro aid package for Ukraine, vetoed by Hungary's leader Viktor Orban.
Ukraine
Jan. 14, 09:07
Zelensky said they had discussed Ukraine’s defence needs, “including joint production of drones, artillery, and further strengthening of air defence.”
France
Jan. 13, 11:41
Paris send it new chief diplomat to Kyiv to affirm continuing support for Ukraine.
Russia
Jan. 13, 08:54
Ukraine’s National Olympic Committee has stopped accepting IOC Solidarity Fund payments and 192 Ukrainian athletes have signed an open letter to French dignitaries.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 5, 17:22
Many of the Russian and Belarusian athletes who will participate in the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games openly support Russia’s war against Ukraine. Ukrainians want them banned.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 3, 12:40
Paris condemns latest Russian terror and war crimes and reaffirms its support for Ukraine.