Lifecell: French Billionaire Plans to Acquire Ukrainian Mobile Operator for $500m
France
12 hours ago
French billionaire Xavier Niel announced the purchase of Lifecell, a Ukrainian mobile operator, but the deal is still subjected to approvals by the Ukrainian government.
By Kyiv Post
French ‘Mercenaries’ Killed in Kharkiv Claims Are Fake
France
2 days ago
Russia published a list of supposed “French mercenaries” who were killed in a strike on Kharkiv, but all evidence suggested otherwise – including someone who knew them all.
By Leo Chiu
‘Another Clumsy Russian Manipulation’ – War in Ukraine Update for Jan 19
War in Ukraine
Jan. 19, 03:37
Kremlin claims advance northeast of Bakhmut; Partners promise 1M artillery shells in 2024; No attack on French soldiers, Paris says; Moscow also makes marginal advances around Avdiivka
By John Moretti
France to Produce 78 Caesar Howitzers for Ukraine – Here’s What They Can Do
Ukraine
Jan. 18, 17:28
The combat-tested Caesar self-propelled 155mm howitzers are among the very best being used in Ukraine, and the pledged number would be a significant boost to the existing Ukrainian arsenal.
By Leo Chiu
Ukrainian Defense Minister Attends Inaugural Meeting of ‘Artillery Coalition’ in Paris Remotely
France
Jan. 18, 16:41
Slated to attend the meeting Rustem Umerov canceled his visit to Paris at the last moment “for security reasons” but participated in the event chaired by his French counterpart online.
By Kyiv Post
France to Provide Ukraine with 40 More SCALP Missiles – Here’s What They Can Do
France
Jan. 17, 09:09
The SCALP cruise missile made its way to Ukraine in 2023, and Kyiv has been using it to strike strategic Russian targets to great effect – albeit some minor tweaks are required.
By Kyiv Post
‘Must Not Let Russia Win’– War in Ukraine Update for Jan 17
War in Ukraine
Jan. 17, 04:44
Biden to push Ukraine aid with Republicans; France to send Kyiv more missiles; Putin threatens Baltics over deportations; Russia gains in Donetsk, Luhansk; Brussels checks math on weapons provided
By John Moretti
Ukraine May Boycott Paris Olympics – Minister of Sports EXCLUSIVE
Ukraine
Jan. 16, 11:13
Kyiv may boycott the Olympic Games in Paris if Russian and Belarusian athletes compete. Meanwhile, it's raised the issue of Iranian athletes' too as it provides Russia with deadly drones.
By Maryna Shashkova
‘Poland Is Back in Europe,’ Says French Minister
Ukraine
Jan. 16, 00:43
“The Weimar Triangle has been revived and I think that is a good thing,” French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said, referring to a regional alliance of France, Germany and Poland set up in 1991.
By AFP
‘Constant and Unchanged’– War in Ukraine Update for Jan 15
War in Ukraine
Jan. 15, 05:00
Zelensky off to Davos on Monday; More hypersonic missiles explode around Ukraine, as France and UK reps in Kyiv offer help; Zaluzhny tours front lines; Russians move forward in Avdiivka and Kupyansk
By John Moretti
Paris and Berlin Will Support Ukraine 'As Long as Necessary'
Europe
Jan. 14, 20:31
The European Union is due to hold a meeting on February 1 to unblock the 50-billion-euro aid package for Ukraine, vetoed by Hungary's leader Viktor Orban. 
By AFP
France Reaffirms Backing for Ukraine as New Foreign Minister Visits
Ukraine
Jan. 14, 09:07
Zelensky said they had discussed Ukraine’s defence needs, “including joint production of drones, artillery, and further strengthening of air defence.”
By AFP
New French Foreign Minister in Kyiv for First Trip Abroad
France
Jan. 13, 11:41
Paris send it new chief diplomat to Kyiv to affirm continuing support for Ukraine.
By AFP
Ukraine Appeals to Court of Arbitration to Impose Russian and Belarusian Olympics Ban
Russia
Jan. 13, 08:54
Ukraine’s National Olympic Committee has stopped accepting IOC Solidarity Fund payments and 192 Ukrainian athletes have signed an open letter to French dignitaries.
By Ihor N. Stelmach
More Than 80 Ukrainian Athletes Appeal to French Dignitaries
War in Ukraine
Jan. 5, 17:22
Many of the Russian and Belarusian athletes who will participate in the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games openly support Russia’s war against Ukraine. Ukrainians want them banned.
By Ihor N. Stelmach
France Condemns Massive New Russian Strikes on Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Jan. 3, 12:40
Paris condemns latest Russian terror and war crimes and reaffirms its support for Ukraine.
By Kyiv Post