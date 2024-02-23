More and more Germans are in favor of increasing weapons and military support for Ukraine to fight Russia’s invasion.

The latest ZDF Politbarometer poll saw the number of those supporting increased military aid for Ukraine rising to 62, up from 51 percent in January.

And of those who said they were opposed to military support for Ukraine, the number fell to 32 percent, down from 42 percent a month ago.

The assessment that Germany should increase support for Ukraine was shared amongst the majority of members of nearly all political parties, with the exceptions being Alternative für Deutschland, AfD and Bündnis Sahra Wagenknecht with 81 percent and 57 percent respectively seeing no need to increase arms and ammunition for Ukraine.

Regarding whether Ukraine should give up territories occupied by Russia as a means to end the war, opinions among those interviewed were divided, with 43 percent of respondents supporting this hypothetical option. However, 44 percent said they believe Ukraine should continue its struggle to liberate its territories.

Meanwhile, 46 percent of Germans said they feared that Russia would go on to attack other countries, with 45 percent saying that they thought that Russia would limit its invasion of Ukraine.