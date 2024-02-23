To remember two years since the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, on Feb. 22, the Italian Parliament welcomed the Orchestra of the Odesa National Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre along with a delegation from the Verkhovna Rada.

In the most important hall of the Chamber of Deputies, the Hemicycle, the concert “Elegy for Peace,” played live on the Italian national TV Rai3. It was introduced by Lorenzo Fontana, President of the Chamber.

In the morning of the same day, there was the first meeting of the Italian-Ukrainian parliamentary cooperation group, chaired by the vice-president of the Chamber Giorgio Mulè for the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the Chamber and the Verkhovna Rada in 2017, to develop cooperation between the Italian and Ukrainian parliaments.

The event’s importance goes beyond music and culture. The orchestra of the Odesa Opera Theatre played in the most emblematic place of Italian politics, the hall of the Hemicycle, where Italian lawmakers discuss laws and vote on government actions. As such, the symbolism of the event is that of Italy’s solidarity and political closeness toward Ukraine, as Fontana said in his initial speech.