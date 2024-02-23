Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer arrived Friday in Ukraine in an effort to put pressure on his Republican opponents in Congress to unlock crucial aid as Russia's war enters its third year.

“We are here to show the Ukrainian people that America stands with them and will (continue) fighting to get the funding they so desperately need and deserve,” Schumer said in a statement from the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

“We will not stop fighting until we gain the aid.”

Republican legislators in the House of Representatives have stalled the approval of $60 billion in new aid for Kyiv, with Ukrainian forces running low on supplies and Russia recently scoring a key battlefield gain.

“We are here to learn in granular detail about the armaments Ukraine so vitally needs and the consequences of the failure to deliver them – the specific advantages Russia would gain if the arms are not delivered, and the advantages Ukraine would gain if the arms were delivered,” said Schumer, who was accompanied by four Democratic senators.

