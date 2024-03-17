Food is the basis of any army. An army that better feeds and supplies its soldiers with everything necessary fights much more effectively. In Ukraine, the procurement of food for the army has recently been beset by corruption scandals.

In March 2023, then Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, found himself at the center of a corruption scandal with food purchases for the army. One egg was valued at Hr.17 (almost $0.5 dollars), while the cost of a dozen eggs on the wholesale market was slightly more than $1. In September of the same year, Reznikov was forced to resign.

Since the full-scale attack on Ukraine in 2022, the number of Ukrainian defenders has increased from 250,000 to almost a million. As a result, the margin for corruption within the defense ministry has increased.

Advertisement

Yuri Nikolov, an investigative journalist who exposed the procurement scandal, told Kyiv Post that the corruption component in almost Hr.50 billion of purchases for the army can be up to 25 or 30 percent. These funds are used in a non-transparent way, and at least Hr.10 billion ($250 million) are improperly spent or overpaid due to inflated prices.

How this happens is visible in a food procurement plan that the Ministry of Defense put together in December 2023 with two universities. The wholesale price of meat indicated is twice as high as retail prices in markets and supermarkets; even the price of vegetables is 20 percent higher.

Other Topics of Interest Top Officials Wealth May Have Gone Up During War – Economic Pravda Report The news site’s report found that every sixth official had bought an apartment or house, and every third one a car. Meanwhile, officials’ savings also increased.

Unfortunately for watchdog organizations, the procurement contracts for the army are still concluded in the shadows, and their details are unknown even to the Defense Ministry’s authorities, leaving ample room for corruption.

How it works: a process open to abuse

The state announces tenders, which are responded to by supplier firms. The suppliers then purchase the appropriate products from manufacturers in the required quantity and supply them to military units.

Advertisement

Three aspects contribute to corruption:

1) Daily ration kit: The Soviet form of determining the cost of a soldier’s daily ration. Currently, it is equal to Hr.109 ($2.80) per serviceman per day. While it helps the command of the unit to calculate how many products must be purchased for the soldiers’ food, the problem stems from the fact that no one can control what will be included for that amount of money.

“There can be 80 hryvnias for meat and 30 for porridge. And it can be 100 hryvnias for porridge and 10 for meat. Or there can be the cheapest sausages with vegetables,”one of the officers told Kyiv Post on condition of anonymity.

Photo by author. The first and the seconds dishes in one of the UAF Units. Borscht with meat and sour cream, potatoes, salad and steak under cheese

“The kit is a kind of construction. And it was invented to hide anything at any price,” says Arsen Zhumadilov, General Director of The State Operator for Non-lethal Acquisition.

2. Lack of control. The system is built in such a way that the real needs of a specific military unit are known only to the employees of this unit’s supply department of the supplier company. Controlling bodies do not know what the real needs are because they do not have appropriate lists. And outsiders, including journalists, are not allowed to enter the military unit.

Advertisement

“We have a paradoxical situation that only those who are ‘in the know’ know the real needs of the military,” says Yuriy Nikolov. “In fact, based on this data, these companies can know the number of soldiers and where they are, this is a matter of security.”

Yuri Nikolov. Photo by Detector media

Kyiv Post sources say that the “kickback” on one kilogram of products in such conditions can be up to Hr.5 ($0.13). And the consumption of the army is measured in hundreds of tons per day.

The lack of clearly defined requirements also discourages retailers from participating in the auctions. One of the representatives of a large supermarket network told KyivPost that most of the questions arise due because it is not entirely clear what is supplied, to whom, and where. Until the system becomes transparent the risk of corruption will continue and large networks will not risk participating in tenders, which are in the hands of dubious intermediary firms.

Advertisement

3. A single catalog of products for the military. Ukraine long ago switched to the NATO catalog with more than 400 assorted items of food for the military.

The list of foods that can now be purchased for the military includes honey, sweets, and even sturgeon. But there is one problem. Only a company that supplies all these hundred items can supply food to the military, whichcontributes to the creation of corruption schemes by middlemen.

For example, a meat producer cannot supply the army with vegetables, and a bread producer cannot supply sweets or water. That is why key opportunities end up in the hands of intermediary firms that do not produce anything, but simply act as liaison between the producer and the soldier-consumer.

“The situation is such that manufacturers are now giving their products to Defense Ministry suppliers for next to nothing, and they are making up to 187 percent profit,” says Tetyana Nikolayenko, representative of the Anti-Corruption Council under the Ministry of Defense.

Tetiana Nikolaenko. Photo by social media

At the same time, she notes that none of the suppliers buys all 400 or so items.

“Here, only 26 percent of the list is bought. It is used by intermediaries to prevent real producers, who could sell it all cheaper, from trading,” Nikolayenko assured.