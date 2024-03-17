Pro-Russian separatist authorities in the Moldovan breakaway region of Transnistria on Sunday said that an explosion at a military site had likely been caused by a drone launched from Ukraine.
Transnistria is a primarily Russian-speaking region that has long depended on Moscow for support and broke away from Moldova after the collapse of the Soviet Union.
"Today a fire occurred on the territory of a military base in Tiraspol as a result of an explosion," authorities said on social media.
"It was preliminarily established that the explosion was caused by a kamikaze drone attack," they added, claiming the drone was launched from the Odesa region of Ukraine.
Separatist officials said no one was hurt and opened a criminal investigation.
Kyiv said Sunday that Russia had orchestrated an attack at a military facility in Moldova's breakaway region of Transnistria.
Moscow "carried out a provocation in Transnistria with a kamikaze drone attack on a military base," a Ukrainian government office responsible for disinformation said, adding that: "Russians are trying to carry out provocations and manipulate the information space by spreading fakes."
Grainy footage distributed by separatist authorities showed a projectile slamming into a military helicopter standing at an airbase surrounded by fields.
Late last month, Transnistria appealed to Russia for "protection," fueling fears the territory could become a new flashpoint in Moscow's conflict with neighboring Ukraine.
European Council Proposes Negotiation Framework for Ukraine
In 2006 the separatist territory's deputies announced a referendum on integrating with Russia that resulted in an overwhelming majority in favor.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (4)
i believe a guy named Rheinhardt Wilheim started with that to fuckk up a cocksucker like jacqueline griffito
her name was fucked up several times
Know what's hilarious? All the but-ignorant trolls have crawled back under their bridges ever since I've employed random selected "Your Name"s. You room temperature IQ low information idiots are a pleasure to be gone. You contributed nothing of value to the discussion. My "Your Name" for this post is a take from a great protest folk song by Peter, Paul and Mary from the 1960's.
That occupied territory is 3km wide at certain areas. Ukrainian and Moldavian armies can easily cut it in half and see what the rus can do about it. They cannot even get there with reinforcements without crossing NATO territory or Ukraine.
@Sir Logray, Agreed. Ukraine has been in Somalia killing members of the Wagner group. No reason to stop there. Ally with Moldova and take out the trash in Transnistrian.
Moldova needs to pack the Russian speaking folks up and send them on their merry way to Russia, through Ukraine, on foot. That will learn them.