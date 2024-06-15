On Friday, the framework was finally reached – at least, in principle.

While the EU had voted to hold accession talks with the two countries back in December – a decision it fast-tracked following the formal applications of Ukraine and Moldova to join the union shortly after Russia’s full-scale Ukraine invasion in February 2022 – the next big hurdle has been to decide on the framework for negotiations.

The European Union “agreed in principle” to the framework for accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova , the Belgian presidency of the EU’s Council stated Friday night.

Ambassadors agreed in principle on the negotiating frameworks for the accession negotiations of Ukraine 🇺🇦 and Moldova 🇲🇩. The Belgian presidency will call the first intergovernmental conferences on 25 June.

EU ministers must still formally approve that decision at their meeting on June 21. And in the Netherlands, parliament also has to give its consent, AFP reported.

Then, the Belgian presidency “will call the first intergovernmental conferences on 25 June,” it wrote.

Previously Hungary – the friendliest country to Russia in the EU – had blocked Ukraine and Moldova from this step.

And Hungary may yet throw new barriers into Ukraine and Moldova’s path in the second half of the year when it takes over the Presidency of the Council of the EU.

But, future challenges aside, Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, a separate political body, welcomed the latest news.

“We keep our promises and we will support you along the way to membership,” he wrote on X.

Earlier this month, the European Commission said Ukraine had met outstanding requirements including efforts to curb the power of oligarchs and better ensure the rights of ethnic minorities.

Starting the talks puts Ukraine at the beginning of what will likely be a years-long process of reforms before it finally becomes a member.