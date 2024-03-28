Agents of the Atesh guerrilla movement have been closely monitoring the situation in Russian-occupied Crimea and said that the Kremlin continues to build up troops there, even preparing to repulse Ukrainian sabotage-reconnaissance groups (DRG) in Sevastopol. “Atesh continues to monitor the movement of Russian occupying troops in Crimea,” the partisans posted on their Telegram channel. Guerrillas said that the Russian command has been preparing to repulse attacks by Ukrainian DRG, with plans to strengthen the coastal line of defense with infantry fighting vehicles.

"After the latest attack by Ukrainian UAVs, the Russian command has set the task of increasing the number of air defense systems over Sevastopol," the report stated. Atesh agents also continue to monitor Russian troops in the village of Gvardiyske, Crimea. A few days ago, they recorded the arrival of military equipment at the Ostryakovo railway station and released corresponding photos.

“All the equipment is located on the territory of the military unit near the railway station, surrounded by civilian buildings,” the partisans reported. “We managed to establish that not all of the equipment located at this facility is in working order,” Atesh said. Partisans did not rule out that the Russian command created a false object of concentration of equipment to accuse the Defense Forces of Ukraine of future attacks on civilian infrastructure. Other Topics of Interest Zelensky: Ukraine Needs ATACMS-300 Missiles to Strike Airfields in Crimea President Zelensky asks US to provide ATACMS-300 km missiles to strike airfields and aircraft in temporarily occupied Crimea, says Ukraine wouldn't use the longer-range missiles to attack Russia. On Wednesday, March 27, Atesh agents in Sevastopol Bay recorded the landing of a small project 22800 Karakurt-class corvette missile ship. The partisan movement reports that few ships of this type are left in the Russian Black Sea Fleet.