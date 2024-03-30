- Russian forces have maintained a gradual advance west of Avdiivka. In late March 2024 they almost certainly took control of two villages - Tonenke and Orlivka - and are continuing to contest others in the area. Russia has continued attacks along several other points on the frontline but has made little progress in recent weeks.
- Russia maintains a significant quantitative advantage in the conflict, overmatching Ukraine in munitions and equipment numbers. It is likely recruiting approximately 30,000 additional personnel a month and can highly likely continue to absorb losses and continue attacks aimed at wearing down Ukrainian forces.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 30 March 2024.— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 30, 2024
Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/t88BVNdmHL #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦
Comments (3)
Sometimes , the twist and turning the tide or waves get building up below the service and do not show up except after a while like months if not years ...Just be flexible and move on with faith and courage because God has always a way you can not see and perceive ...
Believe before you can see even ...
Faith in the unseen blessings...
Twists and turns happen suddenly and unexpectedly...You never know what you can do before you try something new ...David versus Golaith is a vivid clear example ...
The drones made by Ukraine and the even older upgraded Soviet rockets and weapons could make a difference if used in well designed manners and with prepared throughtful creative ways ...
It is not only the weapons and money but also the spirit, will and morale behind the weapons that can also count . Leadership and insightful visionary look of the bigger picture that can twist things and turn the tide ...
Remember the each country has its interests first and so make the best out of what you have...
( Where there is a will , there is a way ...)
The us and western capittalists and political institutions benefit from Russian funds paid secretly under the table . THEY could lower oil prices for Russia in many ways if they want Ukraine to win quickly ...
Prolonged wars do benefit such private contractors and lobbies selling arms equipment and higher fuel prices ...May the universe and infinite consciousness allow peace and love to rule ...
