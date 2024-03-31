One man died and others may be trapped under rubble in a Russian missile attack on “critical infrastructure” in the western region of Lviv Sunday morning March 31, the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, posted on Facebook.

Kozytskyi said that the Russian missile destroyed an administrative building. A fire broke out, but was quickly extinguished by firefighters, he said.

“One man was killed in the attack. Our sincere condolences to the family. Rescuers are now dismantling the rubble. There may still be people under the rubble,” Kozytskyi wrote.

Overnight March 31-31, Russia fired a barrage of missiles and drones at Kyiv. Ukraine’s air defense forces reportedly destroyed 18 out of 27 of them.

“There is no night or day when Russian terror does not try to break our lives,” Zelensky wrote in an Easter Sunday message to Ukrainians on social media. “But we defend ourselves, we endure, our spirit does not give up and knows that it is possible to avert death. Life can prevail.”

Advertisement

As AFP reported, citing national energy operator Ukrenergo, Russia also targeted high-voltage facilities in the south, forcing emergency shutdowns in the Black Sea city of Odesa and nearby areas. Energy consumption restrictions remained in place in Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv, and Zelensky's hometown of Kryvyi Rih following earlier Russian attacks.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
RELATED ARTICLES
War Update for April 9: Civilian Casualties in Kharkiv Mount amid Constant Aerial Attacks on Ukraine’s Closest City to Russia Ukraine
War Update for April 9: Civilian Casualties in Kharkiv Mount amid Constant Aerial Attacks on Ukraine’s Closest City to Russia
By Mark Raczkiewycz
30 minutes ago
WP: Russian propagandists are subverting US support for Ukraine Ukraine
WP: Russian propagandists are subverting US support for Ukraine
By Mark Raczkiewycz
34 minutes ago
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-09-2024 LIVE
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-09-2024
By Kyiv Post
3 hours ago
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Must Read Study on Russian Propaganda Techniques Published by ISW
Next » Kremlin Reportedly Offering Money to Ukrainians to Testify About Ukrainian ‘War Crimes’