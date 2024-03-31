One man died and others may be trapped under rubble in a Russian missile attack on “critical infrastructure” in the western region of Lviv Sunday morning March 31, the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, posted on Facebook.

Kozytskyi said that the Russian missile destroyed an administrative building. A fire broke out, but was quickly extinguished by firefighters, he said.

“One man was killed in the attack. Our sincere condolences to the family. Rescuers are now dismantling the rubble. There may still be people under the rubble,” Kozytskyi wrote.

Overnight March 31-31, Russia fired a barrage of missiles and drones at Kyiv. Ukraine’s air defense forces reportedly destroyed 18 out of 27 of them.

“There is no night or day when Russian terror does not try to break our lives,” Zelensky wrote in an Easter Sunday message to Ukrainians on social media. “But we defend ourselves, we endure, our spirit does not give up and knows that it is possible to avert death. Life can prevail.”

As AFP reported, citing national energy operator Ukrenergo, Russia also targeted high-voltage facilities in the south, forcing emergency shutdowns in the Black Sea city of Odesa and nearby areas. Energy consumption restrictions remained in place in Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv, and Zelensky's hometown of Kryvyi Rih following earlier Russian attacks.