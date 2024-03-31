Residents of the Russian-occupied cities of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk – in Ukraine’s Luhansk region in the east – are being offered 100,000 rubles ($1,080) to create “written testimonies about war crimes” committed by the Ukrainian military, Artem Lysohor, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration said in a post on Telegram.

To receive the money, you should claim that you suffered from Ukrainian military shelling, Lysohor said.

Kyiv Post has not been able to independently verify Lysohor’s statement at press time, which was also reported on by the state-run news agency Ukrinform.