Residents of the Russian-occupied cities of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk – in Ukraine’s Luhansk region in the east – are being offered 100,000 rubles ($1,080) to create “written testimonies about war crimes” committed by the Ukrainian military, Artem Lysohor, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration said in a post on Telegram.
To receive the money, you should claim that you suffered from Ukrainian military shelling, Lysohor said.
Kyiv Post has not been able to independently verify Lysohor’s statement at press time, which was also reported on by the state-run news agency Ukrinform.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (3)
Hard to believe that there are two countries spreading this kind of rhetoric to the public in their own countries USA and Russia. One president in Russia, one x president in USA and the citizens in both countries tend to believe in this rhetoric, goes to show how insignificant and immature the human brain really is. The only ones that can see what is going on is a brain that is so much more advanced is actually pathetic!
Bribing people to give testimony sounds about normal for putin's regime. It would be illegal under western law. Bought off or bribed politicians, bribed or bribing business leaders, billionaire hired 'religious leaders, paid falsehood spreading MRGA trolls, locked up or dead opposition.......yep....sounds about right for putin's vile regime The high level criminals always look to murder or bribe to get their way. They hire thug enforcers and lie spreading trolls.....they work to control their domestic media. Democratic laws and fairness mean nothing, The citizenry means nothing.....just useful idiots to be brainwashed until they yield their own power to a thug. Then comes the oppression.
No wonder putinrump prefers putin's model to what he currently has to deal with in the USA.....it certainly would have saved him court time in his 4091 lawsuits to date.
If there are enough immoral or doornob stupid republican voters backing him in the next election he can finally and give them the russian system they naively crave.
Far as I'm concerned in stupidly putting putinrump in power they'd deserve the same rights as putin grants his oppressed masses .....none.
Down the line the rouble will dive more. Thats when shorty will selfie his face on russian toilet paper forever. Just to pretend all is good. 😁